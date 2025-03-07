A Kebab Pie has been crowned ‘Pie of Pies’ at the 2025 British Pie Awards, winning the prestigious Supreme Champion title.

Made by Boghall Butchers of Bathgate in West Lothian, Scotland, the Kebab Pie defeated over 900 entries from across the UK in this year’s competition, held in Britain’s pie capital, Melton Mowbray.

The Kebab Pie is a ‘Fusion Pie’, a growing category that blends different culinary traditions within a traditional pie case. Its filling consists of doner kebab-style chicken and beef, marinated in a chilli sauce with a sweet chili glaze. The British Pie Awards' chief judge praised it for its excellent bake, perfect pastry, and well-seasoned, flavourful filling, calling it a pie with the “wow factor.”

This win marks the first Supreme Champion title for Boghall Butchers after 17 years of entering the competition. The victory coincides with the business’s 50th anniversary, making the achievement even more special. As part of their prize, the butchers will be invited to Japan in October to showcase their winning pie at British Food Week at the Hankyu Department Store in Osaka.

The British Pie Awards, now in its 17th year, celebrates the best of British pie-making, from classic recipes to innovative new flavours. The contest features 26 categories, including traditional staples and specialty pies such as Vegetarian, Vegan, and Gluten-Free options. This year, the event introduced new categories such as Steak & Wine and Steak & Ale to streamline judging.

Other standout winners included a Keralan cauliflower chickpea and onion bhaji pasty and a Christmas Dinner Pie. The competition assembled a panel of 169 judges, including representatives from Selfridges, M&S, and Fortnum & Mason, alongside food writers, chefs, and even a Great British Bake Off winner.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Melton Pork Pie Association and host of the awards said: “The pie is Britain’s most important contribution to world food heritage. The British eat over £1 billion of pies every year; hot-cold, sweet-savoury and now gluten-free, vegan, fusion etc. These awards celebrate the skills and ingenuity of all those involved in pie-making, from traditional recipes to more exotic creations. It’s been wonderful to be immersed in the collected passion for pies—traditional British fare, often showcased with a modern twist.”

In 2024, Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish & Chip Shop, won the Supreme Champion title with its Minted Wensleydale Lamb & Potato Pie, described by judges as “a come eat me pie” with pastry that was “a poem.”

Simon Taylor of the Melton Building Society, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, congratulated the latest winner: “On behalf of the Melton Building Society, I am delighted to congratulate the Kebab Pie. This extraordinary pie exemplifies the perfect marriage of traditional craftsmanship and innovative flavour that we have come to expect from the British Pie Awards. This winning creation showcases the very best of British pie-making excellence.”