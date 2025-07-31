Brits shell out nearly £9000 on ice cream over a lifetime

Asda marks its 60th birthday with nostalgic prices and a beachside giveaway, as new research reveals just how much the nation pays for its frozen favourites.

Brits are expected to spend £8,700 on ice cream over a lifetime, getting through 3,000 scoops from supermarkets and 2,300 from ice cream vans

Nearly a fifth of Brits (17%) fork out over £7.00 for single scoop of ice cream, with the average ‘99’ cone now costing a pricey £4.60

Asda's Pr'ice Cream Van pops up in Brighton on Thursday 31st July

In stores from 1-3 August, 2L tubs of Asda's vanilla ice cream drop to just 60p as part of its 60th anniversary rollback

Gone are the days of a traditional 99” costing 99p. The British summertime staple has been creeping up in cost - meaning our ice cream obsession won’t come cheap this August. New research commissioned by Asda reveals that the average Brit will splash out £8,700 on ice cream over their lifetime, polishing off more than 3,000 supermarket scoops and an equal number of ice lollies. Add to that over 2,300 purchases from ice cream vans, and it’s clear this nation’s love affair with frozen treats is racking up such a huge bill.

Unsurprisingly, Gen Z are the biggest consumers, with the group averaging over 12,300 ice creams each overall.

Still, ice cream remains the ultimate treat - 32 per cent say it’s their favourite indulgence no matter their age. But with the summer holidays in full swing, nearly a fifth of Brits (17 per cent) are forking out over £7 for a single scoop this summer alone. In fact, some parents are getting seriously creative to dodge ice cream truck prices. Eight percent tell their kids that when the van plays music, it means they’ve run out.

Another 18 per cent pull the classic “we’ve got some at home” move, while 12 per cent suddenly develop a case of wallet amnesia. One in 10 blame the van for only taking cash, and a bold one in 20 go full myth-buster, claiming a ‘99’ now costs £9.99.

It’s no wonder they are making excuses, with the classic ‘99’ cone setting buyers back an average of £4.60 - a price that is clearly making some families think twice.

So, this summer, Asda is stepping in to save the scoop. To celebrate its 60th anniversary and the return of its Asda Price promise, the supermarket has launched a one-day-only Asda Pr’ice Cream Van pop-up on Brighton Promenade, Thursday 31st July, serving free vanilla scoops to beachgoers. Those who are lucky enough to spot the limited edition Pr’ice Cream Van can redeem the nation’s favourite ice cream using a unique ‘60p’ token. It’s a throwback treat, no purse-strings attached.

And for those who can’t make it to the beach, Asda is rolling back prices nationwide by cutting the cost of its 2-litre Vanilla Soft Scoop Ice Cream from £1.76 to just 60p from 1st to 3rd August - giving everyone a chance to celebrate 60 years of low prices with a sweet summer treat at home.

But it doesn’t stop there. The free scoops are just part of a year-long celebration marking six decades of Asda value. From Kids Eat for 60p at Asda Cafés to exclusive Asda Rewards giveaways, golden ticket fuel prizes, and even a limited-edition birthday beer, there’s a little something for everyone.

A spokesperson from Asda, said: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without ice cream – but we know the cost can add up fast, particularly during the holiday season.

“That’s why, to continue our 60th birthday celebrations and further mark the return of Asda Price, we’re making this simple pleasure accessible to all.”

Rollback, rollback!” With the cost of a single scoop soaring across the UK, Asda’s Pr’ice Cream Van rolls into Brighton offering free vanilla cones - a nostalgic treat to celebrate 60 years of rolled-back prices and unbeatable value.

And when it comes to top flavours consumed, Vanilla remains king of the cones, followed by chocolate, mint chocolate chip, and strawberry. Mixing flavours? That’s a yes for 39 per cent of ice cream lovers.

For 38 per cent, ice cream is synonymous with summer holidays, while 33 per cent say a cone by the beach is pure joy - even if it costs a bit more. And plenty of us can’t get enough year-round, with 37 per cent calling ice cream an all-season treat.

Founded in 1965, Asda has spent six decades delivering unbeatable prices and everyday value to households across the UK. This summer, that legacy continues - one scoop at a time.

TOP 10 ICE CREAM FLAVOURS ACCORDING TO BRITS

Vanilla Chocolate Mint chocolate chip Strawberry Salted caramel Raspberry ripple Rum and raisin Pistachio Cookies and cream Honeycomb