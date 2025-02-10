Burger King UK serves up world exclusive Innocent kids juicy water - with incredible family prizes up for grabs

KingJrMeal Hamburger and Innocent

Burger King UK has today confirmed that little ones visiting Burger King UK restaurants will be the FIRST in the world to try the delicious new innocent Kids juicy water flavours: apples & strawberries and apples & mangoes. These refreshing drinks are an easy and tasty way for kids to enjoy one of their 5-a-day!

To celebrate the launch, Burger King UK is offering an exciting competition offering amazing daily prizes for families. Just scan the QR code on the King Jr. meal box for a chance to win 1 of 5 daily prizes, including theme park family passes an adventure for the whole family, an annual pass to the breathtaking Eden Project, a magical experience at SEA LIFE and much, much more**!

The all-new innocent Kids juicy water drinks are made with real fruit and a splash of water, containing NO added sugar or artificial ingredients***. They are perfect for enjoying with a King Jr. meal – choose from 4 golden Chicken Nuggets, delicious Cheeseburger, or classic Hamburger meal, all of which are served with fresh apple slices or small Fries.

The good news doesn’t end there, as Burger King UK has also confirmed the return of its Kids Eat Free offer this half term! From 14th to 21st February, alongside every adult meal purchased, families can enjoy a FREE King Jr. meal.