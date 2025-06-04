Cadbury Dairy Milk named UK's favourite office chocolate bar, according to new data

Cadbury Dairy Milk has been crowned the UK’s favourite chocolate bar to enjoy at work, according to new data.

According to the Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index, office-based Brits are now spending an estimated £57 million every week on chocolate alone.

The report reveals the top five chocolate bars most frequently bought by workers while in the office, with Cadbury Dairy Milk (21%) leading the pack, followed by KitKat (15%), Cadbury Twirl (10%), Kinder Bueno (10%), and Galaxy (9%).

Meanwhile, over half (54%) of workers say they’re more likely to buy snacks and sweet treats at the office than when working from home. 52% treat themselves as a reward for simply showing up at work, and nearly a quarter (24%) say they’ve been buying more in the past three months.

“The way people work has changed, and so have their spending habits,” said Jessica O’Connor, Product Director at Virgin Media O2 Business. “Small treats are becoming an essential part of office culture, helping employees take a quick break and return feeling energised. This trend isn’t just good for morale, it’s making a real impact on the wider economy, driving spending in local shops, cafés, and physical retail stores.”

The data also shows that 40% of workers consume chocolate or sweets “most days” they’re in the office, alongside coffee (49%), soft drinks (47%) and breakfast items (40%). For Gen Z, the treat trend is particularly strong — 86% of them buy small indulgences at least once a week.

Office treats go beyond sugar cravings: 38% say it boosts energy, 37% say it lifts their mood, and 34% see it as a chance to pause from work. Businesses are taking notice, with a third (33%) boosting workplace perks to improve morale. These include free lunches (23%), free drinks (22%), free snacks (17%), and even free pizza (11%).

The findings also reflect a shift in how people celebrate downtime. A takeaway at home is now the most popular weekend treat for 36% of Brits, higher than going to a pub or bar (17%) or sitting down to a Sunday roast (17%). A further 34% say they now indulge in desserts or sweet treats at home as a weekend reward.