Cadbury's selection boxes on sale for just 25p at discount retailer - but there's still a catch
Each 125g box includes a mix of classics, including the Dairy Milk Freddo Caramel, Fudge, Crunchie, Dairy Milk Little Bar, Treatsize Buttons, and a Wispa.
The deal is in-store only, as Poundland has shut down its online delivery service. The deal is £2.50 cheaper than the nearest price competitor, Iceland.
The retailer confirmed that from 16 September 2025, its website will operate for browsing only.
A spokesperson said: “We’re currently working very hard behind the scenes to simplify and refocus our stores.
“That means very soon there’ll be even more ranges at £1 and new items to choose from each week.
“Unfortunately, we will no longer be providing an online delivery service from the September 15, 2025. While we know most of our online shoppers also visit us regularly in stores, we know this will be disappointing to all who’ve been using our online ordering service.”