It is feared a diluted cleaning solution was added to a production line in one of the company’s factories by mistake

More than 5,000 cases of Capri-Sun have been recalled by its manufacturer after customers complained over the taste.

Kraft Heinz announced the recall of around 5,760 cases of the Wild Cherry flavoured drink on Friday (August 12) due to a “potential contamination”.

Why have cases of the product been recalled?

The recall comes due to concerns that a diluted cleaning solution was added to a production line in one of the company’s factories by mistake.

The solution was supposed to be added to food processing equipment.

Company bosses became aware of the issue when several people complained about the taste of the drink.

A company spokesperson said: "The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.

“Only the Wild Cherry flavoured Capri-Sun products with the case/package information below are affected."

The company said it was working with retailers and distributors of the drink to remove the possibly contaminated products from shelves.

What to do if you have bought the product

Shoppers who have bought any of the affected product, which has a use by date of 25 June 2023, can return cases to the point of sale to secure a refund.

Kraft Heinz can be reached at 1-800-280-8252 to “see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement", a spokesperson said.