Celebrate International Pineapple Day Today with These Top 3 Refreshing Pineapple Based Snacks

Del Monte® Pineapple Freeze Pop

Summer in the UK is in full swing – and there’s no better way to embrace the sunshine than by celebrating International Pineapple Day with a burst of tropical flavour. Whether you're planning a picnic, firing up the BBQ, or just need a mid-afternoon refresher, pineapple brings that holiday feeling straight to your taste buds. Here are three pineapple-packed snacks to help you cool down and celebrate in delicious style:

Sweet Treats – Pineapple Upside-Down Cake and More

For something classic and comforting, pineapple upside-down cake is a retro dessert that never goes out of style. Caramelised pineapple rings baked into a golden sponge create the perfect balance of sweet and sharp. Serve warm with a dollop of cream or Greek yoghurt. Want to mix it up? Try pineapple and coconut loaf cake, tropical pavlova with pineapple and mango, or even pineapple-studded muffins for a portable summer bake.

Pineapple-Flavoured Ice Lollies

Cool down this summer with refreshing pineapple-flavoured ice lollies – the perfect treat for sunny afternoons and sticky heatwaves. One to try is the new Del Monte® Pineapple Freeze Pop, made with real fruit from their farms in Costa Rica. With just 20 calories per pop, no artificial flavours or colours, and a juicy tropical taste, it’s a light and fruity option for kids and grown-ups alike. Available now in Sainsbury’s and Iceland, it’s a convenient freezer staple for pineapple lovers.

BBQ – Chilli-Lime Pineapple Skewers

For something on the savoury side, fire up the grill and take your BBQ to the next level with pineapple wedges brushed in lime juice, a touch of honey, and a sprinkle of chilli flakes. Charred to perfection, these skewers are smoky, sweet, and totally unforgettable. Serve as a side dish or sweet finisher – especially great paired with grilled halloumi, prawns, or spicy jerk chicken.

This International Pineapple Day, treat yourself to sunshine in every bite (or pop!). Whether you're reaching for a refreshing ice lolly, whipping up a healthy homemade snack, or grilling something golden, pineapple is the flavour of the season.