Celebrate the festive season with Hard Rock Cafe in London

Festive Menu Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe invites you to rock your Christmas celebrations at our iconic London locations! This festive season, gather your friends, family, or colleagues and enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with our specially curated festive menu.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering delicious holiday-inspired dishes, vibrant seasonal drinks, and exciting holiday activities, the Hard Rock Cafes in London are your go-to spot for festive cheer.

Indulge in our festive menu: Our two and three-course Christmas menus are available for £35.95 and £40.45, respectively. The festive offerings include a variety of delicious starters, mouth-watering main courses, and indulgent desserts, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available to suit all tastes.

Starters:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caesar Salad (GF-A) – Mixed Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, parmesan crisps, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.

Berry Salad (GF, V) – Spring mix with strawberries, blueberries, candied almonds, toasted coconut, balsamic vinaigrette, and goat cheese.

Main Courses:

Festive Dinner (V-A) – Slow-roasted turkey breast served with roasted fresh vegetables, home-style classic stuffing, creamy sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce, and traditional turkey gravy.

Grilled Salmon (GF) – Grilled salmon with a spicy mustard glaze, accompanied by golden mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a charred lemon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Back Ribs (GF) – Signature spice blend ribs with barbecue sauce, seasoned fries, coleslaw, and smokehouse beans.

Steak & Frites – 12oz strip steak served with coffee bourbon sauce, seasoned fries, and garlic aioli (additional £6.00 supplement applies).

Grilled Chicken Blue Flatbread – Blackened chicken breast with roasted garlic ricotta cheese, olives, ricotta, mozzarella, blue cheese crumble, caramelized onions, and hot honey.

Classic Smash Burger (GF-A, V-A) – Two smashed burgers with shaved white onion, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and legendary sauce on a toasted artisan bun with seasoned fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mushroom Swiss Burger (GF-A, V-A) – Two smashed burgers with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, leaf lettuce, tomato, and Dijonnaise on a toasted artisan bun with seasoned fries.

Cranberry Burger (GF-A, V-A) – Steak burger topped with provolone cheese, shoestring onions, red wine cranberry chutney, rocket, tomato, and garlic aioli on a toasted artisan bun with seasoned fries.All burgers can be substituted with a plant-based patty for a vegetarian option.

Desserts:

Caramel Apple Cheesecake (V) – New York-style cheesecake topped with caramelised apples, cinnamon oat crunch, and whipped cream. Seasonal Drinks to Get You in the Spirit £13.45 each.

Sleighride Sangria – A delightful mix of red wine, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Fever-Tree elderflower tonic, mint, strawberries, and orange.Blackberry Rocker- Patrón Silver Tequila with blackberries, rosemary simple syrup, cranberry juice, lime, and bitters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids can join in on the fun with a selection of delicious eats from the Captain Messi Kids menu including his famous golden chicken sandwich, pepperoni pizza, mac and cheese and more! To top it off, all kids meals come with a free Captain Messi Figurine! Full menu here

Santa’s Grotto at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus

Adding to the festive excitement, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus will host a Santa's Grotto every Saturday and Sunday in December. Kids will have the opportunity to meet Santa and post their Christmas wish-list in the special post-box to Santa. They will also be able to spin-the-wheel for a chance to win a prize! The grotto will be open from 12PM to 3PM on 7 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22 December. Don’t miss the chance to create magical holiday memories with your little ones!

Hard Rock Cafe is the perfect venue for festive gatherings, from intimate dinners to lively group celebrations. Our seasonal menus and the Santa's Grotto at Piccadilly Circus ensure there is something for everyone. The festive menu will be available throughout December so reserve your table today and make the most of the holiday season in the heart of London.