Which? research found customers are turning to discount stores and said supermarkets “aren’t doing enough to help shoppers”

Aldi has been crowned the cheapest supermarket in the UK for the eleventh month in a row, coming in £17 less expensive than Waitrose.

Research by Which? found that the price of a basket of goods in Aldi came to £69.99 in April, just beating Lidl as the cheapest store with the latter costing £70.64 for the same items.

Sainsbury’s was the third cheapest at £76.85, followed by Asda at £77.92, Tesco at £78.09, Morrisons at £81.46, Ocado at £83.69 and Waitrose at £87.33.

The consumer watchdog looked at the price of 39 popular groceries at eight of the biggest UK supermarkets as part of its monthly comparison.

It also compared the cost of a larger trolley of 135 items, including the original 39 products, plus 96 more.

This comparison included a larger number of branded items, such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese, and did not include discounter supermarkets Aldi and Lidl. This is because they do not sell the full range of branded items included in the larger price analysis.

Asda was found to be the cheapest once again for the larger trolley comparison - it has held this title since January 2020.

The larger shop at Asda was found to have cost £343.46 in April, £38.76 cheaper than the most expensive grocer which, again, was Waitrose.

Sainsbury’s came in as the second cheapest at £353.96, followed by Morrisons at £355.84, Tesco at £365.77, Ocado at £374.53 and Waitrose at £382.22.

Which? Retail Editor Ele Clark said it is “no surprise” customers are turning to discount stores like Aldi and “supermarkets aren’t currently doing enough to help shoppers”.

She said: “The price of food and drink has continued to soar as people suffer through the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“Which? believes the big retailers have a responsibility to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, and to provide transparent and comparable pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value.”

The latest results from Which?’s food and drink inflation tracker show supermarket prices are continuing to rise, costing on average 17.2% more in March than the same time last year.

The tracker, which checks more than 25,000 food and drink prices across the UK’s eight biggest supermarkets, also shows own-label budget items, were up 24.8% in March compared with the same time last year.

Cheapest supermarkets for basket of 39 items

Aldi - £69.99

Lidl - £70.64

Sainsbury’s - £76.85

Asda - £77.92

Tesco - £78.09

Morrisons - £81.46

Ocado - £83.69

Waitrose - £87.33

Cheapest supermarkets for trolley of 135 items