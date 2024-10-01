CheckYourBag: New campaign to educate Brits on tea quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How good is your cuppa? A new initiative is aiming to educate tea lovers across the UK about the often-overlooked details of tea quality and to spread the news about the superior taste of Birchall Tea's award-winning blends.

Birchall have commissioned a YouGov survey which reveals some surprising gaps in the nation’s tea knowledge. This is despite being the UK's most beloved beverage, illustrated by the fact that more than half (51%) of the 2,108 people surveyed drink tea at least once a day:

87% of people said they don’t think tea originally comes from Africa, which is the world’s largest exporter of black tea (10% thought it might even come from Yorkshire or elsewhere in the UK…)

55% of UK adults are unaware that many tea bags on the market might contain tea dust and stalk, rather than real tea leaves.

Shockingly, 1 in 5 adults (20%) have never even seen the tea inside their tea bag, with 30% of those surveyed mistakenly identifying mass market tea as wood chippings instead of actual tea leaves.

When it comes to choosing their brew, taste was overwhelmingly the most important factor with over three quarters of respondents (77%) saying this. Nearly half of respondents (47%) considered price an important factor, and almost 1 in 3 people (30%) value the quality of the tea leaves when making the choice.

Birchall Great Rift

“Tea is more than just a drink; it’s a tradition, a moment of solace, and a sensory experience,” said Daniel Graham, Managing Director at Birchall Tea. “With 'Seeing Is Believing,' we’re inviting the nation to look inside their tea bags and discover the real difference in quality that our teas offer. We believe that once people see and taste the difference, they’ll never go back.”

Try it Yourself at Home

To bring this vision to life, Birchall Tea is encouraging people to join in from the comfort of their own home, and rip open those tea bags!

Birchall Great Rift

It’s really easy:

Buy a box of Birchall Great Rift Grab your usual tea from the cupboard Rip open both tea bags and pour the contents onto a sheet of white paper

Look closely: The tea in Birchall tea bags is 100% main-grade tea leaves, which should be black in colour. Lower-quality teas may look brown and contain dust or stalks.

This side-by-side comparison clearly shows the difference in quality between Birchall’s premium teas and lower-grade options. Once you’ve seen the difference, the next step is tasting it - enjoy the rich, bright flavour of Birchall Tea compared to the potentially bitter or earthy taste of lower-grade tea.

Join the #CheckYourBag Movement

The campaign also features a social media movement with the hashtag #CheckYourBag, encouraging consumers to inspect the contents of their tea bags and share their findings.

Flash Sale

Birchall are so confident in the quality of their tea that they are offering an exclusive 25% off any packs of their breakfast blend 'Great Rift' for a limited time from birchalltea.co.uk. This initiative ensures that everyone can see for themselves and experience the superior quality of Birchall Tea first-hand. Birchall Great Rift is officially the UK’s most awarded tea for taste, recently winning its 14th Great Taste Award in a row for 2024. Hurry - this offer is only available from 1st-20th October 2024.

Birchall Tea’s ‘Seeing Is Believing’ campaign is a call to action for tea drinkers everywhere to pay closer attention to the quality of what’s in their cup. With a legacy spanning over 150 years, Birchall continues to set the standard for exceptional tea, inviting everyone to rediscover the true taste of this timeless beverage.

For more information, visit www.birchalltea.co.uk or join the conversation online with #CheckYourBag.