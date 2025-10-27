Cheltenham fine-dining restaurant awarded prestigious AA Notable Wine List Award

Prithvi has been awarded the AA Notable Wine List Award

A prominent fine-dining restaurant in Cheltenham has been awarded the esteemed AA Notable Wine List Award – following its Sommelier also being named among the UK’s top 100 this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prithvi, an Indian-inspired restaurant located on Cheltenham’s Bath Road, was recently presented with the award during a ceremony at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, being one of only 288 establishments to receive the accolade from over 1,000 entrants.

The Notable Wine List Award celebrates establishments offering an exceptional selection of wines that complements their cuisine. Prithvi’s wine list, carefully curated to enhance its menu, has been recognised for its quality and diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Rahman, owner of Prithvi, said, “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. It reflects the effort and care that goes into curating a wine list that complements our menu and enhances the overall dining experience.”

Roberto, Head Sommelier at Prithvi, has played an integral role in the development of the restaurant’s award-winning wine list. His passion for the beverage was recently acknowledged when he was officially recognised as one of the best in the country, ranking 27th in Sommelier Edit’s 2025 list of the ‘UK’s Top 100 Sommeliers’.

Roberto commented: “Being recognised by the Sommelier Edit and AA Hospitality Awards was a great honour. The recognition is a real testament to the hard work and passion of the entire team at Prithvi. Curating a wine list that complements such a diverse menu is always a challenge, but it’s one I thoroughly enjoy. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved here and look forward to continuing to elevate our guests' dining experiences.”

Prithvi has long been recognised for its commitment to an exceptional culinary offering, having earned 3 AA Rosettes earlier this year in addition to other industry accolades. The restaurant continues to be a prominent dining destination in Cheltenham, offering Indian-inspired dishes with a modern twist and using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients.

For further information about Prithvi or to make a reservation, visit https://prithvirestaurant.com.