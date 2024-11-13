CUPP: Viral boba tea brand now offers hot food

CUPP, the popular boba tea brand loved by tea enthusiasts across the nation, is thrilled to announce an exciting new chapter in its brand journey. Expanding beyond its signature boba tea offerings, CUPP is launching its first-ever hot food menu, available at selected nationwide stores.

The new menu pays homage to CUPP's Taiwanese roots with a selection of delectable Asian-inspired dishes, crafted to complement its iconic drinks menu of boba teas, coffees and trending matcha drinks. Customers can now indulge in a variety of flavourful and satisfying options, including:

Taiwanese Style Chicken: Juicy, crispy chicken bites marinated in a blend of traditional Taiwanese seasonings, including plum saltPotato Pops: Lightly seasoned, crispy potato balls with a fluffy inside, served with three seasoning options, Plum Salt, Garlic Salt & Pepper & Chilli, Salt & Pepper Pumpkin Korokke: Featuring creamy mashed pumpkin encased in a crispy breadcrumb coating, with a sweet soy and sriracha sauceYakitori Chicken Skewers: Tender, grilled chicken skewers brushed with a savoury glaze, bringing the beloved taste of Japanese street food to CUPP Yaki Tsukune Chicken Meatball Skewers: Juicy chicken meatballs seasoned with ginger and garlic, grilled on skewers and glazed with a sweet and savoury tare sauce, delivering a classic taste of Japanese cuisine.

As part of the new menu, CUPP is also introducing two fresh and healthy sides. Edamame Beans, lightly salted and perfect for snacking and Wakame Salad, a refreshing, seaweed-based dish with a light, tangy dressing.

CUPP is also rolling out two awesome combo meal options to make your experience even better. For just £11.50, Combo 1 includes one Main dish, one boba tea, and 1 snack or dessert—perfect for a full, satisfying meal with a sweet treat on the side. For those looking for something a bit lighter, Combo 2 offers one Main dish and one boba tea for only £9.50. It’s a great deal for a quick and delicious lunch or dinner!

The introduction of the hot food menu is part of CUPP's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, flavourful, and innovative offerings that reflect the brand’s passion for authentic Asian cuisine.

The hot food menu is available in selected CUPP locations nationwide. CUPP has locations across the UK including London, Leeds, Glasgow, and Belfast.

For more information, please visit https://www.cuppbubbletea.co.uk/