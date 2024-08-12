Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Applications for a ‘dream job’ as a sweet connoisseur are now open.

The Sweet Hamper Company, the leading online sweet gift company, is looking for a sweet taster to fill the role of trying all of the sweets within the product range to ensure its sweet hampers and boxes are up to scratch.

All the job requires is to taste the sweets and complete a sweet tasting score card to be returned to the Sweet Hamper Company.

Alex Gill, Founder of Sweet Hamper Company, commented: “If you have a sweet tooth and your dream is to be surrounded by chew bars, lollies and double dips we can help make that dream come true if you win our competition to become our sweet taster.

“We’re looking for someone who knows their stuff about sweets - so if that’s you apply and your dream job might become a reality.”

As well as £200, the winner will also be gifted with over £200 worth of sweets in the form of hampers, bouquets and boxes.

To enter, follow this link: https://www.sweethampercompany.co.uk/pages/sweet-connoisseur-required-apply-below