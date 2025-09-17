A supermarket pasta ready meal has been taken off the shelves because it could prove dangerous for some people.

Frozen food chain Farmfoods is recalling its chicken and spinach pasta meal because some packs may contain crustaceans, fish and molluscs - none of which are mentioned on the label. They could prove dangerous to anybody with an allergy.

A statement from the company said: “As a precautionary measure, Farmfoods 350g chicken and spinach pasta is being recalled due to the possible presence of seafood.

“If you have this product and have any type of seafood allergy or intolerance, please do not consume the product. Please return the affected product to the store where the product was purchased for a full refund. No receipt is required. We take consumer safety very seriously and sincerely apologise to our loyal customers for this situation and any inconvenience it may have caused.”

The meal comes in a 350g packet with a best-before date of January 2027. The batches affected are L5192B05D, L5192C05D, L5193C05D, L5193A05D and L5193B05D.

The best before date and batch code are in the bottom-right corner of the back of packet. Anyone who wants more information can call Farmfoods customer services on 0121 700 7160.

The Food Standards Agency added: “Farmfoods has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.”