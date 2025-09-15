Three Tuns recall: Britain's oldest brewery issues alert over several beers due to labelling error
The Three Tuns Brewery is recalling several beers because they contain undeclared wheat and barley (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to barley, wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease.
The affected beers are:
- Three Tuns XXX in 440ml cans and 500ml bottles, with all best-before dates up to and including August 2026
- Three Tuns Cleric’s Cure in 500ml bottles, including all best-before dates up to and including August 2026
- Three Tuns Stout in 500ml bottles, including all best-befores up to and including August 2026
- Three Tuns Best in 500ml bottles, with best-before dates up to and including August 2026
- Three Tuns Solstice in 500ml bottles, with best-before dates up to and including August 2026
The Food Standards Agency has publicised the appeal, and said: “This product contains wheat and barley (gluten) making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat, barley or gluten, or with coeliac disease.
“Three Tuns Brewery is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease, do not consume them. Instead return them to Three Tuns Brewery for a full refund.”
The brewery said that the best-before date can be found on the neck of bottles or on the rear of cans and bottles, “below the product description”.
The Three Tuns Brewery is in Bishop's Castle, Shropshire, and is the oldest licensed brewery site in Britain as it was established on its current site in 1642.
For more information, contact Three Tuns Brewery at [email protected].