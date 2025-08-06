An urgent recall of Dubai-style chocolate has been issued with the Food Standards Agency warning they could “pose serious risk” to health.

Fans of Dubai-style chocolate snacks - which have taken the sweet treat world by storm - are being urged to check their labels after an urgent recall was issued. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned three brands of the snack may contain nuts - though the ingredient is not listed on packaging.

Noesis, Fix it, and Le Damas chocolates may contain peanuts and other types of nuts - including almonds, cashews, and walnuts - the health agency said, and pose serious risk to anyone with a nut allergy.

Affected products have been taken off shelves, with anyone who has picked up the brands urged to throw them away and to report the purchase to their local Trading Standards, along with details of where and when they were bought.

The FSA said: "We are notifying consumers and food businesses who have purchased any of the Dubai-style chocolate products listed as these products contain peanuts and other types of nuts (almonds, cashews and walnuts) which are not all mentioned on the labelling, making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts or other types of nuts.

"Food businesses selling the Dubai-style chocolate products listed below are advised to immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals, and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls. This is because the product presents a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts or other types of nuts.

"Businesses have been supplied these products by a company called Black Sea Trading Ltd, who have so far been uncontactable. As a result, food safety action is required by the food businesses selling these products."

The items affected are:

Noesis Shokolade Love of Dubai: 95g

Fix it Dubai Kunafa Chocolate: 50g

Le Damas Dubai Chocolate Kunafa and Pistachio: 200g

"If you have an allergy to peanuts or other types of nuts, don’t buy these products, and if you have bought them, don't eat them, especially if you have a peanut or nut allergy," the FSA added.

"Dispose of the products at home and get in touch with your local Trading Standards in Great Britain or Environmental Health Officers in Northern Ireland, to let them know where you purchased them."