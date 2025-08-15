A ready meal is being recalled as it may prove a health risk to some people.

Farmfoods has sent out an alert, via the Food Standards Agency, about Farmfoods Ultimate Keralan Chicken Curry because it contains prawns which are not mentioned on the label.

The FSA said: “This product contains prawns making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to crustaceans (prawns).”

The affected meals are Farmfoods Ultimate Keralan Chicken Curry, with the product code L550 in a 400g packet and a best before date of February 13, 2026

Farmfoods has recalled the curry and is also contacting allergy support groups to spread the word.

Farmfoods said: “It has come to our attention that a limited quantity of our 400g Farmfoods Keralan Chicken Curry (product code L550) with 13/02/2026 best-before date were mistakenly produced with prawns. This ingredient is not declared on the product label, posing a potential health risk to individuals with seafood allergies or intolerances.

“If you have this product and have any type of seafood allergy or intolerance, please DO NOT consume the product. Please return the affected product to the store where the product was purchased for a full refund. No receipt is required. We take consumer safety very seriously and sincerely apologise to our loyal customers for this situation and any inconvenience it may have caused.

“The best before date is shown on the bottom right corner of the front of pack. Should you have any questions or concerns please contact customer services on 0121 700 7160.”