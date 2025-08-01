Lidl recalls Red Hen Tempura Chicken Steaks over milk allergy risk due to mislabelling
The supermarket said it is recalling Red Hen 4 Tempura Chicken Steaks due to a labelling error that poses a health risk to those with a milk allergy, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.
The product contains milk, but the allergen is not emphasised in bold on the packaging as required. In a statement, the FSA said: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”
The affected product details are:
- Product: Lidl Red Hen 4 Tempura Chicken Steaks
- Pack size: 380g
- Best before dates: 11 December 2026, 16 December 2026, 22 December 2026, 30 December 2026, and 16 January 2027 (not distributed in Northern Ireland)
Consumers who have purchased the product and have a milk allergy or intolerance are advised not to eat it. The FSA said: “Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
