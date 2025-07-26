Shoppers are being warned that three pasta salads from Tesco have been recalled due to fears they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Customers who have bought the affected products are being urged not to eat them and return them to any Tesco store as soon as possible for a full refund. The supermarket giant is recalling three Tesco Pasta Salads with specific date codes due to the possible presence of salmonella which found during routine testing.

The affected product batches include the Tesco Basil Pesto & Semi Dried Tomato Pasta 225g with a use by date of Thursday July 24 (2025), the Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Pasta 285g with use by dates July 24 and Friday July 25, and the Tesco Feta Semi Dried Tomato Pasta 290g with the use by date July 24.

The notice from the supermarket added: "If you have purchased the affected date code of the above product, please do not eat it. Instead. return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. No recept is required. No other Tesco products are affected by this recall."

Salmonella are bacteria often found living in food, which can cause illness in people. They are one of the most common causes of food poisoning. The symptoms can include diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, stomach pains and cramps, high temperature, headache and tiredness, according to the NHS.

Symptoms usually develop between 12 and 72 hours after becoming infected and usually last for four to seven days. The infection often clears without treatment, although some people remain infectious for longer and may require antibiotics.

While people with salmonella are ill and have symptoms they are infectious. Children and adults should stay away from nursery, school or work for 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped.