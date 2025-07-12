A Post Office manager claims he found a cockroach wriggling in his mouth after he bit into a Tesco meal deal sandwich.

A horrified Post Office manager claims he found a live cockroach in a Tesco meal deal sandwich. Adil Vasaya says he was left unable to eat for four days when he took a bite and discovered the insect wriggling in his mouth.

The 41-year-old from Bolton, Greater Manchester, bought a chicken tikka sandwich, a pack of Walkers Max Flame Grilled, and a Mountain Dew as part of a meal deal from Tesco’s Preston Superstore on July 5. However, when the Chorley Post Office manager bit into the sandwich he says he felt the wiggling legs of a live cockroach crawling around in his mouth.

Adil said: “When I felt it in my mouth and I pulled it out, I thought it was a piece of cinnamon, because it’s a tikka one I thought it might be a bit of spice or cinnamon. As I put it down I saw legs come out and it started moving, it just freaked me out.”

Adil says he then ran upstairs and spat his sandwich into the toilet before driving back to Tesco with his wife to return the rest of the soiled product. There, he was refunded just £1.76 – the cost of the sandwich minus the meal deal discount, and had two Clubcard points deducted from his card’s balance.

Tesco says it is conducting a 'full investigation', but has still not identified the source of the insect, and that no issues have been reported in its supply chain.

Adil said: “For the first four days after, I couldn’t even eat – I couldn’t even face putting anything in my mouth. It literally traumatised me that much, for the first four days I just didn’t feel like eating at all.”

Adil says he’s heard nothing from Tesco since returning the sandwich to the store. He added: “I’d like an investigation to be put forward to find out how this actually happened.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear about this. We work closely with our suppliers to ensure there are robust quality procedures in place, and sandwiches are thoroughly checked throughout the production process.

“In a situation like this, we always ask that the customer returns the product to store for a full refund and so our team can fully investigate the potential cause.”