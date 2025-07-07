Maryland chocolate chip cookies are getting stacked as makers unveil their cookie sandwich biscuit - here’s when you can buy them.

A favourite of the biscuit world has undergone a transformation for a new product - in a UK first. Maryland - maker of the classic choc-chip cookie - has unveiled its first cookie sandwich biscuit on British shelves.

The new S'wich range - due to hit shelves in Tesco and Booker on July 16 before rolling out to stores across the country in August, sees two Maryland cookies put together, with a 'creamy chocolate filling'.

David Hebson, trade marketing director of Fox’s Burton’s Companies, said the firm was confident the innovation would be popular among bicuit fans.

He said: "The sandwich biscuit space has long been without a cookie variant – until now. With strong consumer metrics behind the launch, we’re confident S'wich will deliver real incremental value."

It comes after biscuit rivals including Party Rings and Jammie Dodgers launched variations on the brands that made them household names, including new flavours.

And Mr Hebson said the new Maryland range would address a trend among consumers for variations on classic snacks, adding: "It’s a product that not only meets growing shopper demand for multisensorial textures and more indulgent biscuits but also unlocks new opportunities for retailers to drive basket spend and category growth."