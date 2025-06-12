A change of flavour for on of the UK’s most iconic biscuits has divided opinion among fans of the sweet treat.

Biscuit fans are feeling lucky - or jammy - after it was revealed a new flavour was hitting supermarket shelves. However, the new mango and passionfruit-flavoured Jammie Dodgers are splitting opinion among snack lovers.

The new taste is available now - and crunch-crazy snackers have reacted in varying ways, with some loving the new taste, while others have spoken of their disgust.

"(I) wish they would just stick to original," wrote one food fan on social media, while another said simply: "Oh yum." Another biscuit buyer said they "need to get these", but another branded the snack, "tasteless".

Undeterred, a spokesperson for Fox Burton's, the company behind the iconic snack, said they were confident confectionary lovers will snap up the new flavour.

"We are very excited about these new flavours and expect them to do well in market," they told The Sun.

The mango and passionfruit variation is one of many Jammie Dodgers treats on sale now, including cherry, apple and blackcurrant, and strawberry. And it comes after a reissued banana-flavoured biscuit provoked a similar mixed reaction last year.

Having been first issued in 2022 on the back of Minions movie, The Rise of Gru, the banana brand was later removed from shelves - but is now back in stock. Others tried in the past include cherry and apple.

Jammie Dodgers became a UK favourite after first being produced by the Crumpsall Biscuit Works, part of the Co-operative Society, 60 years ago. They were named after Roger the Dodger, from the Beano comic.