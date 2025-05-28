Good news for vegan chocolate-lovers - there are new treats coming to the UK are they are said to be “rich, smooth, and indulgent”.

A new 'chocolate' is heading to shelves in the UK to the delight of many treat-loving vegans who sacrifice their favourite sugary snacks in the name of ethical eating. Candy Kittens is introducing vegan chocolates to UK shores as part of a new initiative.

The brand is working with German maker Treets to introduce the new vegan-friendly chocolate to the UK as part of its 'Candy Kittens Introduces' initiative, aimed at bringing "the best plant-powered treats in the world to the UK".

Candy Kittens Introduces will pick snacks that meet its own standards of quality, taste, and ethics, the firm said. And vegans can look forward to a host of new flavours to find.

The range includes the likes of Crunchy Corn, Salted Peanuts, and Crispy rice, all coated with plant-based ChoViva, the firm said, adding: "Treets are so rich, smooth, and indulgent, we’re not just challenging what vegan ch*colate can be. We’re redefining it."

ChoViva is a vegan-friendly take on 'chocolate', made using sunflower seeds instead of traditional cocoa, making it more affordable and sustainable, producing fewer emissions than traditional snacks.

Candy Kittens is introducing Treets vegan chocolates to the UK | Candy Kittens

Any vegans keen to try the new range can log on to the Candy Kittens website, where Candy Kittens x Treets chocolates are available for £2.20 per 120g bag, or £6.60 for a mini bundle featuring all three flavours. The range is also set to be available at Boots and via online shopping platform Ocado later this month.

The new treats will be welcome news for vegans who earlier this year lost a much-loved chocolate bar from their options. Vegan KitKats were one of the first regular “high street” chocolate bars to come in a vegan alternative when they arrived in 2021 but it was announced in January that they would be discontinued later in the year.

While many were experimenting with “Veganuary”, Nestlé revealed it would soon stop selling the sweet treats across the world, seeing it disappearing from shops in the UK within months. A Nestlé spokesperson said: “We know that KitKat Vegan has been popular for those looking for dairy or vegan alternatives.

“Unfortunately, global demand has been reducing to the point that production was making manufacturing more and more complex and we have now made the difficult decision to discontinue the product. We know there will be some disappointment, however it will still be available in the UK and Ireland until the summer.”

Many people mourned the decision on social media, with contributors to the Facebook group Vegan Food UK devastated by the news, with one saying: “No! You are just cruel! It’s one of the only nice tasting vegan chocolate products that my daughter can eat without an allergic reaction. We’ve been paying your over inflated prices for a long while and now you’re taking that little bit of pleasure away from her and so many thousands of others.”

Regular four-finger KitKats are sold for 75p at Tesco, while the vegan version is £1.

Someone else also flagged up the higher price, saying: “Maybe if they weren't double the price of their standard KitKat, more people would buy them! Plus finding them is hard enough.”