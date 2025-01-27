Five healthy vegan recipes: Aldi shares top tips for end of Veganuary

Aldi's Sri Lankan style curried cauliflower

Aldi has shared five delicious, budget-friendly recipes for those following a vegan diet to try before Veganuary ends.

Whether you’re a fully-fledged vegan or just looking for some plant-based meal inspiration – there is something for everyone in this round-up of recipes, complete with easy to follow, step-by-step instructions.

Slow Cooker Pumpkin, Spinach and Dried Fruit Curry – serves six

This slow cooker pumpkin curry made with chickpeas, dried fruit and spices is the perfect winter warmer.

INGREDIENTS

1 onion

500g peeled pumpkin

1 tin chickpeas

3 garlic cloves

3 chillis

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tins chopped tomatoes

150ml vegetable stock

150g dried mixed fruit

2 handfuls of spinach

METHOD

Lightly colour the onion in a little oil over a medium heat. Add the garlic and chilli and cook for two minutes. Turn the heat to low and add the spices and cook for a further two minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients apart from the spinach and cook on low for at least an hour. Once ready to serve, check the seasoning and stir in the spinach just before serving.Serve with your choice of side.

Sri Lankan Style Curried Cauliflower – serves four

A beautifully spiced vegan curry recipe that will give your mid-week meals a bit of Eastern inspiration.

INGREDIENTS

1 cauliflower

3 garlic cloves

1 red chilli – approx 15g

1 10g piece peeled fresh ginger

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp curry powder

1 lemon

2 red onions

30g cashew nuts

30g blanched almonds

400ml coconut milk

400g chopped tinned tomatoes

400g tin of chickpeas

100g baby spinach leaves

35ml rapeseed oil

Sea salt and black pepper

METHOD

Peel the onions, halve and thinly slice. Peel and mince the garlic. Grate or finely chop the ginger. Finely chop the chilli along with the seeds. In a wok sauté the onions in the oil for four minutes on a low heat. Add the nuts and cook another minute. Add the chilli, garlic, ginger, ground cumin, paprika and curry powder. Cook on a low heat for a minute, stirring as you cook. Then, add the coconut milk and the chopped tomatoes. Grate the lemon and juice – add the rind and juice to the curry sauce. Bring the sauce to the boil, season with some salt and plenty of black pepper. Cut the cauliflower into eighths and add to the sauce. Drain the chickpeas and add to the wok. Gently cook for about 25 mins till the cauliflower is just cooked and the sauce has thickened. Then add the spinach leaves, stir through and cook another five minutes. Serve alongside some basmati rice.

Slow Cooker Vegan Bean and Vegetable Chilli – serves four

A super-easy family friendly meal that everyone will love. Bursting with flavour and nutrition, it’s also low in carbs and low in sugar.

INGREDIENTS

1 large brown onion

1 red onion

2 sticks celery

3 cloves garlic

1 aubergine

1 red long pepper

250g carrots

1 red chilli, approx. 20g

1 heaped tsp ground cumin

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

50ml olive oil

2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

400g tin red kidney beans

400g cannelloni beans

400g chickpeas

Sea salt and black pepper

METHOD

Peel, halve and chop the onions. Chop the aubergine into medium-sized chunks. Cut the pepper in half lengthways, remove the seeds and slice thinly. Wipe the celery and chop into slices. Peel the carrots and chop into small chunks. Peel and mince the garlic. Finely chop the chilli along with the seeds. In a large frying pan, sauté the onions, aubergine, celery and peppers in the oil for five mins. Add the chopped chilli and garlic, dried herbs, paprika, cumin and 250ml water, bring to the boil and transfer to a slow cooker. Add the two tins chopped tomatoes, chopped carrots and the soy sauce, season with some salt and black pepper, then stir well and cook on low for four hours. Drain the beans and add to the chilli, mix well and cook for another 60 minutes.

Sweet Potato, Coconut and Coriander Soup – serves four

A wholesome sweet potato and sweet red pepper soup – best served with a crusty loaf of bread from Aldi’s bakery.

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed

800g sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 pointed red pepper, deseeded and sliced

1.5lt vegetable stock

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Freshly grated zest of a lime

METHOD

Heat one tbsp of the coconut oil in a large non-stick pan and add the onion and garlic, stirring until the onion just begins to soften. Add the sweet potato and sliced pepper. Pour the stock over, stir in the chilli sauce and bring to the boil. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes. Blend with a hand-held wand blender or in a liquidiser until smooth. Heat through again until piping hot and stir in two tbsp of the coriander. Season to taste. Divide between four serving bowls, warm the remaining coconut oil and drizzle a little over the top of each bowl along with a scattering of remaining coriander and the lime zest. Serve warm.

Banana and Peanut Butter Vegan Pancakes – serves eight

A foodie favourite! Start your morning with these delicious banana and peanut butter pancakes or have them in the evening for a decadent dessert.

INGREDIENTS

1 ripe banana (plus extra to serve)

50g crunchy peanut butter

100g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

2 tbsp maple syrup

150ml soya milk

1 tbsp sunflower oil

METHOD

Mash one banana in a bowl using a fork and then beat in 50g of peanut butter and the maple syrup. Add the plain flour and baking powder and then gradually add the soya milk and mix until smooth. Heat a frying pan, grease with a little sunflower oil and spoon the mixture into the pan (about two tablespoons per pancake). Cook for two-three minutes until bubbles appear and then flip, cooking with a spatula for a few more minutes. Serve with the remaining peanut butter and fresh sliced banana.