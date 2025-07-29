Waitrose is recalling its Egg & Spinach Protein Pot due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The affected product comes in 90g packs with use-by dates of July 31, 2025 and August 1 2025.

According to an alert from the Food Standards Agency (FSA), “the presence of Salmonella in these products listed above” may lead to symptoms such as “fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.” The FSA advises anyone experiencing symptoms to stay away from work, school, or nursery until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours to prevent further transmission.

Customers are advised not to consume the product, package up the item, and return it to their local Waitrose branch for a refund.

In a statement displayed in stores and obtained from Waitrose, the company said: “We are recalling Waitrose & Partners Egg & Spinach Protein Pot as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may cause illness if consumed.”

It added: “We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”

For further information, customers are advised to contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884, Option 4. The recall notice is valid until August 2.