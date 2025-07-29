Popular salad items have been urgently recalled from shelves after listeria was detected in the product.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said that McCormack Family Farms spinach and mixed leaves products have been recalled in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland “because they contain Listeria monocytogenes”.

The affected products are largely sold at Lidl supermarkets, Dunnes Stores and Musgrave Ltd stores in Northern Ireland. The FSA are working with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and local retailers to identify the distribution of the products.

The products included in the recall include:

McCormack Family Farms Spinach/Baby Leaves - 500g, all date codes listed, best before dates 27/07, 28/07, 29/07, 30/07

McCormack Family Farms Spinach/Baby Leaves - 100g; batch codes JC199, JC200, JC202, JC203; best before dates 25/07, 26/07, 27/07, 28/07, 29/07, 30/07

McCormack Family Farms Spinach/Baby Leaves - 200g; batch codes JC199, JC200, JC202, JC203; best before dates 25/07, 26/07, 27/07, 28/07, 29/07, 30/07

McCormack Family Farms Mixed Leaves - 75g; batch code JC202, best before 29/07

McCormack Family Farms Energise Super Mix - 100g; batch code JC203; best before 29/07, 30/07

McCormack Family Farms Irish Spinach Leaves - 250g; all date codes listed; best before dates 25/07, 26/07, 27/07, 28/07, 29/07, 30/07

The FSA explained on its website: “Symptoms caused by Listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

Customers are being advised not to eat the product and either dispose of the items, or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.