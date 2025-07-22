Several ready meals have been recalled by a supplier over the possibility they contain potentially deadly Listeria bacteria.

A shop chain supplier is recalling a range of own-brand ready meals over fears they may contain listeria. Ballymaguire Foods has issued a recall of various brands of Turkey and Ham Dinner bearing the brands Centra, Supervalu and Good Food.

The retailers are largely located in Ireland, and shoppers are being warned not to consume the products due to the potentially serious bacteria.

"Symptoms caused by Listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea," the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said. "However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis."

It said certain individuals, including older people, may be "more vulnerable" to the infection. "Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems," they went on.

A spokesperson added: "Ballymaguire Foods is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

The recall affects all Good Food Turkey and Ham Dinner, Supervalu Turkey and Ham Dinner, and Centra Turkey and Ham Dinner ready meals, no matter the batch code and use-by date.

Separately, Ballymaguire has also recalled 600g Good Food Locally Sourced Freshly Prepared Bacon and Cabbage Dinner ready meals with use-by dates of June 30, July 3, July 5 and July 7, over the same listeria fears.