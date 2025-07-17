Aldi is recalling a freezer essential as it may prove dangerous to may Brits.

The German discounter has issued an alert over a range of its frozen burgers. The Specially Selected 4 Cheddar Cheese Scotch Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers are in the freezer aisle and cost £3.29.

But they could prove uncomfortable to many shoppers as the label on this batch does not mention that the burgers contain gluten. Gluten is a major allergen which can make the gluten intolerant and those with coeliac disease ill, as their bodies cannot digest it properly.

The alert was issued this week. The barcode on the incompletely labelled boxes is 4088600410098 and they have a use-by date of the end of May 2026.

Aldi said: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Specially Selected 4 Cheddar Cheese Scotch Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers because the product is labelled incorrectly and contains an undeclared allergen (gluten). Anyone who bought this product should return it to their nearest store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We have removed this product from sale in all affected stores and are recalling all affected products. Do not consume the product if you have an allergy or intolerance to gluten and return the product to your nearest store for a full refund.”

Anyone who needs to find out more can contact the Aldi custoemr services line on 0800 042 0800.