Neosis Dubai chocolate: Warning and recall issued as it contains peanuts, which are not on the label
The Food Standards Agency has swung into action over Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate as it contains peanuts, which is not mentioned on the label. It means that at worst it could prove fatal to anyone with a peanut allergy.
The bar can sell for between £8 and £12 - it’s part of the Dubai-style chocolate craze that has taken off in the last year.
The FSA says it is spreading the word among consumers and food businesses. It said: “Food businesses selling Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate in the UK, manufactured by Neosis, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd, are advised to immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals, and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls. This is because the product presents a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
“Businesses have been supplied these products by a company called Black Sea Trading Ltd, who have so far been uncontactable. As a result, food safety action is required by the food businesses selling these products.”
The recall and alert covers all batches of the chocolate, which comes in a 95g pack.
The FSA added: “We are working closely with relevant enforcement authorities to progress investigations and ensure affected products are withdrawn from the market and, where sold at retail, recalled. We are informing allergy organisations of the issue.”
The advice from the FSA is blunt: “Don’t buy this product, and if you have bought it, don't eat it, especially if you have a peanut allergy. Dispose of the product at home and get in touch with your local Trading Standards in Great Britain or Environmental Health Officers in Northern Ireland, to let them know where you purchased it.”
