A snack food is being taken off the shelves because a dangerous bacteria has been detected.

The Compleat Food Group is recalling Wall’s The Classic Scotch Egg and Wall’s 2 Classic Scotch Eggs because of salmonella in some products. The bacteria can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The Food Standards Agency has warned people not to eat the breadcrumbed treat, but instead to return it to the shop from where it was bought for a refund.

A statement from Compleat Food Group says: “We are voluntarily recalling the following Wall’s products with a use-by date of July 2 only, due to a potential risk of salmonella. if you have purchased either product, please do not eat it. Return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund - no receipt is required. This is an isolated incident and no other Wall’s products are affected.”

The classic single Scotch egg has a barcode number of 5000 1871 48798, and the double pack has a barcode of 5055 2810 01883. Only those with a use-by of July 2 are part of the recall.

Anyone who needs further information can email [email protected]