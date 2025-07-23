Waitrose Indian Takeaway for Two ready meal recalled: Urgent do not eat warning issued by Food Standards Agency
An Indian takeaway-style ready meal is being recalled by supermarket giant Waitrose - amid fears the product may contain undeclared soya and sesame.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said anyone who has purchased the meal - labelled as the Waitrose Indian Takeaway for Two - with a use-by date of July 25, 2025, should not eat it.
They are being told to package the item up and return it their nearest Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.
"Waitrose and Partners is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall," the FSA said. "The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers, which explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.
"If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to sesame and/or soya, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your local Waitrose and Partners branch for a full refund."
Anyone concerned about the meal can also contact the Waitrose Customer Care phone line on 0800 188 884, choosing option 4, for more information.
"We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused," the chain said in a notice to customers.
