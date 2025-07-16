Food FOMO is real: Half of health-conscious adults miss social occasions to stick to dietary rules, new research reveals

Half of health conscious eaters claim they’ve had to miss out on social occasions as they try to stick to their dietary rules.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found the food ‘moments’ people find hard to skip when trying to eat healthily include birthday meals (39 per cent) and takeaway nights (34 per cent).

While 37 per cent long to eat ice cream in the summer and 24 per cent miss brunches in cafes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 42 per cent simply miss being able to comfort eat after a bad day.

Arla

But it’s the younger generations who are most likely to say no to social events involving food, with 65 per cent of Millennials and 61 per cent of Gen Z turning a gathering down in the past as they try to stick to healthy eating.

Despite this, 87 per cent of all adults believe eating well shouldn’t mean having to go without their favourite foods and drinks, while 71 per cent said this is the hardest part of trying to eat healthily.

And 32 per cent claimed it’s important to them when choosing a treat that it’s something they can enjoy socially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research was commissioned by Arla LactoFREE which recently launched a Sky Shakes pop-up in collaboration with experiential food pioneers Bompas & Parr, aiming to show that a lactose-free diet doesn’t have to mean compromising on taste.

Laura Butler, strategic brand manager for the brand , said: “Wellness no longer has to mean going without.

“It’s important to find food and drink options which can be enjoyed no matter what your dietary requirements are, without having to miss out on the taste and flavour.

“While it’s important to many people to eat well, they also want food which feels exciting and worth sharing, which is what we hoped to deliver with the sky themed shakes made using lactose free milk and cream and crafted to be flavoursome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Certain foods and drinks become a part of our routine and habits, be it a tea and biscuit break or an evening snack on the sofa, it’s hard to stop these all together so it’s important to find alternatives.”

The research also found treats are hard to live without because people miss the taste (73 per cent), the comfort factor (56 per cent) and simply that they’re part of their routine (33 per cent).

Others said the fact some foods and drinks feel like a reward (33 per cent), are easy and convenient (41 per cent) and are enjoyed socially (26 per cent) make them tricky to give up.

When it comes to eating well, 49 per cent feel it’s a balance between what they enjoy, and what they feel they ‘should’ be eating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, 67 per cent said of those polled, via OnePoll, said it’s important for a healthy swap to still feel like a treat.

Looks matter too, especially for younger generations, as 52 per cent of Millennials and 47 per cent of Gen Z admitted they’re more likely to buy a food or drink purely based on it being ‘Instagram worthy’.

But people would be more inclined to see a healthy food or drink as a treat rather than a chore, if it tastes indulgent (51 per cent), is full of flavour (44 per cent) and feels comforting (38 per cent).

Laura added: “Finding food and drink which can be enjoyed no matter what your dietary requirements are, without having to miss out of the taste and flavour, shouldn’t mean having to compromise.

“Everyone deserves to enjoy things which boost their moods and enable them to share the fun with others, from birthday meals, to ice creams and milkshakes on a hot day.”