Foodies Festival 2025 brings celeb chefs, music and street food to 15 UK cities – with half-price tickets on Wowcher

The UK’s biggest touring food and drink festival returns this summer, with a packed programme of live cookery demos, music headliners, street food traders and artisan producers heading to fifteen locations between May and August.

Foodies Festival 2025 promises a feast for all the senses, and for a limited time, tickets are available for up to 50% off through a Wowcher deal. With big-name chefs, top TV talent and chart-topping performers taking to the stage, it’s one of the standout value events of the summer.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Big-name chefs and MasterChef stars on the line-up

The festival’s Chefs Theatre will showcase live demos and interviews with some of the UK’s most celebrated chefs, including several Michelin-starred names and familiar faces from the world of food television.

Among the most recognisable culinary talents appearing this year are Atul Kochhar, the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin star in the UK, and Jeff Galvin of Galvin Restaurants. Adam Reid, head chef at The French in Manchester, will also be demonstrating across the tour.

From the world of MasterChef, the line-up includes recent champion Chariya Khattiyot, as well as previous winners Shelina Permalloo, Tom Rhodes and Steven Edwards. Mich Turner MBE, Dipna Anand and Great British Menu alumni will also be part of the rotating roster, with different chefs appearing at each location.

Live music from Pixie Lott, Blue and The Wanted 2.0

Pixie Lott is among the line up at Foodies Festival 2025 | BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Music is a key part of the Foodies Festival atmosphere, and this year’s live stage will feature a full programme of performances. Pop singer Pixie Lott will headline several Saturday dates, while Blue and The Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran) will perform across Sunday line-ups throughout the summer.

Symphonic Ibiza, known for its live orchestra reinterpretations of dance anthems, will appear at every Friday night session, kicking off each weekend with high-energy performances.

UK tour dates and key headliners

Brighton (3–5 May) – Pixie Lott (Saturday), The Wanted 2.0 (Sunday)

(3–5 May) – Pixie Lott (Saturday), The Wanted 2.0 (Sunday) Cardiff (10–11 May) – The Wanted 2.0 (Sunday)

(10–11 May) – The Wanted 2.0 (Sunday) London (Syon Park, 24–26 May) – Pixie Lott (Saturday), The Wanted 2.0 (Monday)

(Syon Park, 24–26 May) – Pixie Lott (Saturday), The Wanted 2.0 (Monday) St Albans (30 May–1 June) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), Blue (Sunday)

(30 May–1 June) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), Blue (Sunday) Guildford (6–8 June) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), Blue (Sunday)

(6–8 June) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), Blue (Sunday) Chelmsford (20–22 June) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Pixie Lott (Sunday)

(20–22 June) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Pixie Lott (Sunday) Nottingham (27–29 June) – The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Blue (Sunday)

(27–29 June) – The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Blue (Sunday) Cambridge (4–6 July) – Blue (Saturday), The Wanted 2.0 (Sunday)

(4–6 July) – Blue (Saturday), The Wanted 2.0 (Sunday) Tatton Park, Cheshire (11–13 July) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Blue (Sunday)

(11–13 July) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Blue (Sunday) Winchester (18–20 July) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Blue (Sunday)

(18–20 July) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday), Blue (Sunday) Oxford (23–25 August) – Blue (Sunday)

(23–25 August) – Blue (Sunday) Bath (29–31 August) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), Blue (Saturday)

(29–31 August) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), Blue (Saturday) Edinburgh (1–3 August) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday)

(1–3 August) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday) Glasgow (8–10 August) – Symphonic Ibiza (Friday), The Wanted 2.0 (Saturday)

What’s on at each venue

Every stop on the tour will feature a Chefs Theatre, Cake and Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre, Kids Cookery School and a full artisan market. Street food vendors will serve global dishes from local producers, alongside craft beer bars, cocktail pop-ups and family-friendly activities.

Each festival is designed to showcase a blend of national stars and local talent, giving every event a unique flavour.

To see the full line-up of chefs, music acts and location details, or to book at the discounted rate, visit wowcher.co.uk.

Foodies Festival 2025 runs from 3 May to 31 August and is open to all ages.