Free food & menu shake-up - TGI Fridays turns 60 with a saucy comeback (there’s just one catch…)

TGI Fridays is staging the ultimate comeback – a confident return to what made it iconic - and it’s inviting fans to make one too. To celebrate its 60th Birthday, guests are being served the ultimate comeback offer: try a dish from the new menu on Friday 4th July, Saturday 5th July or Sunday 6th July, and return before the end of July (Monday to Friday) to get a second dish completely free.

But there’s a twist – and it’s saucy.

TGI Fridays’ most famously craveable item – the Legendary Glaze Sesame Chicken Strips –won’t be included in the comeback offer, such is the brands confidence in the new menu and wanting guests to come back and try something new instead.

Because comebacks call for bold moves – and this one’s about stepping out of your comfort zone to find your next favourite.

This offer can be redeemed by simply joining Stripes Rewards via the TGI Fridays app.

50% new dishes. 100% flavour. A menu made for a new era.

The new menu puts TGI Fridays’ roots front and centre: a return to the classic American grill, with bold BBQ flavours, epic sharers, and comfort food made for good times.

As part of the relaunch, a staggering 70% of the grill menu has been revamped, and while the Legendary Glaze Sesame Chicken Strips aren’t going anywhere long-term, fans can expect brand-new flavours including an all-new lineup of new American Sandwiches including a Chicago Style Hot Dog and Beef Dip Sandwich!

A new range of desserts American Key Lime Pie and Mississippi Mud Pie that beg to be tried.

There’s more value than ever too, with Steak & Fries for £20, appetiser bundles (3 for £18), family feast trays, and Kids Eads Eat Free offers – all designed to welcome everyone back to the table.

The new menu offers guests the chance to enjoy their TGI Fridays, their way - with a new range of sauces like Maple Sriracha, Chimichurri and pineapple ketchup perfect for the Fridays Wings, plus the opportunity to Top It Your Way with additions like BBQ Pulled Pork, Pulled Beef and Beef Chilli.

The sides also have a lot to offer with new Southern-style BBQ Pit Beans – slow cooked beans with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, maple glazed bacon topped with pink pickled onions and crispy onions.

The drinks list has had its own glow-up too, with a refreshed bar menu and all-American classic cocktails, frozen cocktails & mocktails like the Sober Loader and milkshakes from £5 - perfect for that Friday feeling.

And it wouldn’t be TGI Fridays without some all-American friendly hospitality – all guests that visit from Friday 4th July will also be treated to complimentary iced tea and popcorn at every table.

And yes – the TGI Fridays energy is back. Expect photobooths, candyfloss machines and balloon modelling in selected restaurants to bring the iconic, high-energy vibe roaring back to life.

This isn’t a relaunch – it’s a comeback. TGI Fridays is going back to basics, honouring its NYC 1965 roots with a simplified, hospitality-first approach rooted in nostalgia and bold, feel-good energy. Think Tom Cruise in Cocktail – that spirit is back.

NEW MENU HIGHLIGHTS

Legendary Appetizers

Customisable Appetizers with choice of eight sauces and toppings like BBQ pulled pork, Pulled beef and beef chilli.

Get Stuck In:

THE GRAND SLAM PLATTER (£24.99)

A piled-high feast of cheese nachos, chicken quesadillas, wings with Fridays™ Legendary Glaze™, boneless wings in Frank’s® RedHot sauce, onion rings and maple corn ribs.

Main Events:

Ultimate Texas Mixed Grill

Rump steak, roast chicken and BBQ pork ribs with fries, slaw, onion rings, BBQ beans, mac & cheese, and sauces.

Ham Hock Feast (serves two)

(serves two) Slow-cooked ham hock with pineapple ketchup, mustard mash, corn ribs, onion rings and more.

Blackened Salmon

Cajun-grilled salmon topped with Fridays™ Legendary Glaze™, sesame, chilli flakes, served with mustard mash.

Kansas-Style Beef Short Rib

Slow-cooked BBQ short rib with smoky sauce, crispy onions and mustard mash.

Signature Stacks

Chicago-Style Pork Hot Dog

Hot dog topped with mustard, pulled pork, pink pickled onions, slaw, BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese.

Ultimate Beef Dip Sandwich

Pulled beef, crispy onions, burger mayo and American cheese in garlic-buttered ciabatta – with double beef dip on the side.

Sweet Tooth Specials

Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake

Cinnamon bun meets cheesecake on biscuit crumb base.

New Key Lime Pie

Zesty lime cheesecake with orange sorbet.

Mississippi Mud Pie

Chocolate cheesecake with biscuit base, chocolate fudge topping and orange sorbet.

Win the Ultimate Comeback – A Trip to New York City

TGI Fridays has also teamed up with Coca-Cola to launch the Ultimate Comeback Competition – giving one lucky fan the chance to win a trip for two to New York City, the birthplace of TGI Fridays and home of bold flavours, Broadway lights, and unforgettable energy.

To enter, fans simply need to:

Like the competition post on @TGIFridaysUK Follow the account Tag their comeback companion in the comments

For a bonus entry, guests can upload a photo of themselves enjoying a Coca-Cola at TGI Fridays and tag @TGIFridaysUK. The competition runs from 4 July – 31 August 2025.

TGI Fridays, reimagined – from July 4th

TGI Fridays’ new era begins Friday 4th July, with new dishes, new vibes, and new reasons to come back again (and again).

Book your comeback at: www.tgifridays.co.uk/book-a-table