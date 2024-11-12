Free Poké: Island Poké’ offers giveaway across all sites

In celebration of Island Poké’s collaboration with acclaimed chef and content creator, Jesse Jenkins (@adip_food), the UK’s best-loved poké brand will be offering 500+ free bowls to poké fans across the UK on Tuesday 26th November.

Running across all Island Poké sites, the giveaway will feature Jesse’s newly launching Pumpkin Crunch Bowl and will be available to at least the first 50 customers per store from 11am-8pm. Jesse will also be making a special guest appearance at the Shoreditch Island Poké store on Tuesday 26th November.

From the beaches of Hawaii to the office blocks of the UK, Island Poké has been serving up a taste of island life to flavour-seekers across the country for over eight years, and this winter is no exception. In collaboration with Jesse Jenkins, the latest addition on the Island Poké menu is guaranteed to banish those winter blues with the ultimate autumnal bowl, packed full of Island Poké’s signature Fresh Pacific Flavours.

Celebrating the versatility of pumpkin, the bowl features both steamed and pickled pumpkin, ginger, creamy avocado, cucumber and jalapeño on a bed of Island Poké’s signature fluffy sushi rice, topped with crunchy pieces of tempura shallots, sweet & salty eel sauce and siracha mayo. Featuring seasonal produce, it not only packs a punch of flavour, but is also jam-packed with immune-boosting vitamins and locally sourced ingredients, as well as being 100% vegan. Priced at £8.95 per bowl or £10.00 including a YEW natural sparkling water, it is the ultimate ‘al desko’ lunch, guaranteed to beat the mid-afternoon slump.

Island Poké Pumpkin Crunch & YEW drinks

Poké fans looking to get a complimentary taste of the new launch need only visit one of Island Poké’s 14 locations from 11am on Tuesday 26th November – at least the first 50 customers will receive a free Pumpkin Crunch Bowl. Customers will also be able to enter into a prize draw to win the Ultimate Al Desko experience of free Island Poké and YEW drinks to feed the entire office! To find out more and to enter, head to https://www.islandpoke.com/ultimate-al-desko-experience

James Gould Porter, founder of Island Poké said: “We’re so excited to be launching our collaboration with Jesse and YEW drinks! With winter on the horizon, we wanted to create a bowl which was both a winter warmer, while also being healthy and nutritious – and most importantly great-tasting! Jesse has such an innovative approach to flavours and recipe development, and we can’t wait to share his Pumpkin Crunch with poké lovers across the UK!”

Jesse Jenkins said: ““I have a lot of love for Island Poké - it’s fresh, fast and reminds me of home in California. I wanted the Pumpkin Crunch bowl to hit all those notes with layers of savoury, sweet, tangy, a little spice and a lot of crunch. Working with the team to create my own recipe for the menu has been very fun - I can't wait to launch and hear what poké fans have to say."

Island Poké’s collaboration with Jesse Jenkins is the first in a series of ‘guest bowls’ rolling out throughout 2024 and early 2025, which will see Island Poké partner with fellow tastemakers including; Dr Sting and Dos Mas Tacos.

The Pumpkin Crunch Bowl will be available for dine-in, click & collect and delivery across all Island Poké stores from18th November – 31st January.