‘This is an example of how not to do a high end English breakfast’

An internet collective of “learned fellows” has slammed an upmarket London hotel’s full English breakfast offering after they weren’t happy with a morning meal that cost them £24.50.

The Wolseley hotel in Piccadilly fell foul of the English Breakfast Society, who describe themselves as “a non profit cultural and historical society” dedicated to “the history and tradition of the full English breakfast.”

The hotel is situated next to The Ritz, and has been frequented by celebrities and politicians since its opening in 2003. It charges £24.50 for a traditional fry-up, but @FryUpSociety called it a poor rendition of a high-end English breakfast.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), they posted a photo of the breakfast, which appeared to include one sausage, a sizeable portion of beans, scrambled eggs, a mushroom, half a tomato, and black pudding, all surrounded by silverware.

“This is an example of how not to do a high end English breakfast,” they said, “and @TheWolseley really have no excuse given the price point. No love or care went into creating this plate of food, and for £24.50 we would expect the tradition to be showcased with a lot more pride.”

Criticism poured in swiftly from followers, many of whom remarked that the breakfast was not worth the hefty price tag. Others criticised the arrangement of items on the plate, particularly the beans touching the eggs and the absence of a fried slice of bread.

Guise Bule, Chairman of the English Breakfast Society (which does at least appear to have its tongue firmly in its cheek), told the Daily Mail there are superior English breakfast options available at other high-end establishments in London.

They said: “The reason we blasted The Wolseley isn’t because we object to the price point, it’s because we object to a supposedly high end restaurant making a mockery out of our tradition at that price point.

“We try to showcase what is best about the contemporary English breakfast tradition and expect a well established restaurant like the Wolseley to do the same.”

One follower hoping to preserve the history and tradition of the full English said that for that kind of money, they would expect to see a few more additions to the plate, such as a potato rösti - a traditional Swiss dish made from grated potatoes.

Full English traditionalists may argue about whether items like beans should touch other elements, the positioning of the sausage or the absence of certain ingredients like a fried slice of bread or black pudding.

In recent years, controversial modern additions to the full English breakfast have included items like avocado, kale or smoked salmon.

Purists argue that these additions deviate too far from the traditional ingredients and flavours of the breakfast, while others see them as creative adaptations to modern tastes and dietary preferences.

