Do you remember the much-loved Dairy Milk Mint Crisp?

Cadbury enthusiasts are clamouring for the return of a beloved Dairy Milk bar, but the chocolate manufacturer has dashed their hopes by confirming that there are currently no plans to reintroduce it.

The Dairy Milk Mint Crisp variation was introduced by Cadbury in the 1970s, and gained popularity due to its combination of milk chocolate infused with crispy mint pieces.

Despite that popularity, they were discontinued in the early 2000s. Specific reasons for the product’s discontinuation have not been widely publicised by Cadbury, but it was likely part of a product restructuring or due to changes in consumer preferences.

Over the years, there have been occasional rumours and pleas from fans on social media platforms for the return of the Dairy Milk Mint Criss, with fans expressing a desire for the product’s revival.

Most recently, a dedicated fan of the Dairy Milk Mint Crisp posted an old photograph of the chocolate bar to X (formerly Twitter), and urged Cadbury to reintroduce the beloved treat.

@Relatablegirlp said: "@CadburyUK @DairyMilkIn When will we get these bad boys back They are very much missed #chocolate #dairymilk."

Responding to the fan’s inquiry, Cadbury acknowledged the fondness for the product, but said there are currently no plans to bring it back.

It said: “We understand your love for this product, but currently, there are no plans to reintroduce it. We do, however, have lots of chocolatey treats to try."

Chocolate enthusiasts in Australia can still enjoy a similar product called Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Maker's Mint Chip, which appears to offer a minty chocolate experience akin to the beloved classic.

While it’s readily accessible at Coles supermarkets, for fans residing outside of Australia, particularly in the UK, obtaining this particular variation may prove to be a costly endeavour due to shipping and importation fees.