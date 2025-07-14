Galvin La Chapelle Launches New Affordable Michelin Lunch Menu for City Power Lunches and Celebrations

Galvin

Meanwhile Galvin portfolio celebrates 20 years with commemorative summer menu

This summer, the Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle in Spitalfields invites London’s City diners to discover a new way to enjoy relaxed luxury dining with the launch of its elegant new Lunch Menu, available from 10th July.

Celebrating 20 years of Galvin Restaurants, brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin continue to make fine dining more accessible than ever. Combining exceptional seasonal ingredients with award-winning French technique, the new menu offers an irresistible way to enjoy Michelin-starred dining at one of London’s most atmospheric dining rooms - all at an incredible price point.

With two courses at just £49.00 and three courses at £55.00, this new lunch menu positions Galvin La Chapelle as one of London’s most affordable Michelin-starred experiences, without ever compromising on quality. Set within a stunning Grade II-listed former Victorian school, Galvin La Chapelle is renowned for its soaring vaulted ceilings, dramatic architecture and warm, refined service, the perfect backdrop for client entertaining, city lunches, and power lunches that leave a lasting impression.

The new menu showcases the Galvin brothers’ dedication to celebrating seasonality, sustainability, and local produce, while championing luxury ingredients that elevate each dish. Guests can begin with starters like Buffalo Milk Panna Cotta with Sardine, Romana Artichoke and Oscietra Caviar; Orkney Scallop Lasagne with Sicilian Prawn & Amalfi Lemon or Duck Liver Royal with Poached Peach. Mains include Cornish Cod with Sea Kale & Mussel en Mouclade; Grass-Fed Beef Brisket, and a sharing Salt Crusted Chateaubriand with Australian Black Truffle (£35.00 pp supplement) - perfect for a working lunch turned celebratory occasion.

Desserts tempt with the Signature Apple Tarte Tatin, Amalfi Lemon Cheesecake, or an Apricot Soufflé with Elderflower & Aged Balsamic - a sweet ending to an unforgettable city lunch complemented with only the best Champagne designed by the Galvin brothers.

Whether entertaining clients, marking a milestone with colleagues, or simply savouring a quiet moment away from the city rush, Galvin La Chapelle’s new lunch menu brings together casual fine dining and Michelin-starred quality in one of London’s most iconic dining spaces.

The new lunch menu launches on 10th July and is available for Lunch, 12PM-2PM, Monday – Saturday Discover more and book your table at galvinrestaurants.com

As the Galvin Restaurants family proudly celebrates 20 years of culinary excellence, a special Taste of Summer Menu has been launched across the portfolio: Galvin La Chapelle, Galvin Bistrot & Bar, and Galvin Green Man in Chelmsford. Embracing the best of seasonality and summer’s finest produce, these limited-time menus offer exceptional dining at an accessible price point: Galvin La Chapelle’s menu runs from 9th July to 14th Septemberat£55.00 per person, Galvin Green Man’s from 7th July to 13th September at £24.50 for two courses, and Galvin Bistrot & Bar’s menu from 9th July to 13th September at £28.00 per person. Guests are encouraged to check each venue’s website for full details and timings to ensure the menu is available on their chosen day.

To find out more, visit www.galvinrestaurants.com