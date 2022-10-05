The price of this iconic pastry has gone up by 5p

Greggs has increased the price of its best-selling sausage rolls due to supply chain issues.

The popular savoury snack is now 5p more expensive and costs £1.15 in most stores.

Third price hike this year

The latest price hike marks the third time this year that Greggs has increased its costs after the price of its sausage rolls also went up in January this year.

The much-loved bakery put up its prices by 5p to 10p in January, with a sausage roll going up from £1 to £1.05. The price rose again in May to £1.10 - it used to only cost customers £1.

Later in August, Greggs warned that its prices would probably have to go up again by 9%.

The chain said it hash had to put the price up because of rising costs across its supply chain, with soaring inflation seeing the cost of ingredients, packaging and energy all go up in price.

The bakery chain wrote in a tweet: “Like many other retailers, we’re having to manage the pressure of rising prices across our supply chain. We’ve had to make some small price increases across our range.”

Fans of the bakery chain took to Twitter to voice their disappointment over the price hike and called for the rising costs to stop.

One fan wrote: “How can Greggs put the sausage roll prices up from £1.10 to £1.15? I’m actually tired”.

Another said: “Just been to Greggs. sausage roll now £1.15. A 5P INCREASE. This has to stop”.

“Well imagine my horror upon purchasing a sausage roll in Greggs that they’ve gone up to £1.15”, a third added.

What has Greggs said?

Greggs has been battling with significant cost inflation which is estimated to reach 9% this year.

Rising costs of raw materials, production, labour and energy have all impacted the chain, forcing it hike the prices of its food to absorb some of the costs.

However, the chain said its low-cost meals were appealing to people who are struggling amid the current cost of living pressures.

Roisin Currie, chief executive, said it is a “very worrying time” for many households so it is important to “shout about” its value meals.