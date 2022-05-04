Supermarket food prices have been driven up by the Russia-Ukraine war, Brexit and Covid-19

These increases have even hit supermarket value ranges, which are a key source of nutrition for many of the UK’s most deprived people.

So how much have food prices risen across key product categories - and will they continue to increase?

How much has the price of food and drink changed?

The CPI, which is the official mechanism used to measure inflation in the UK, showed the cost of food and drink has gone up 5.9% year-on-year as of March 2022.

While this is lower than the overall 7% rise recorded on the CPI, increases across many key categories have exceeded this hike.

Pasta products: a key base for UK meals, pasta and couscous saw their prices go up 10.1% year-on-year having already jumped 14.9% in January 2022 as a result of poor wheat harvests in 2021.

a key base for UK meals, pasta and couscous saw their prices go up 10.1% year-on-year having already jumped 14.9% in January 2022 as a result of poor wheat harvests in 2021. Meat and dairy: Meat has gone up in price across the board, with lamb (16.9% up), beef (8.6%) and poultry (7.3%) all seeing large increases. Milk, cheese and eggs (8.6%) and butter (9.6%) have also seen hikes. These rises are likely to be as a result of farmers facing increases to their production costs, with the price of fertiliser having been on the up since last summer and feed and fuel prices rising sharply as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meat has gone up in price across the board, with lamb (16.9% up), beef (8.6%) and poultry (7.3%) all seeing large increases. Milk, cheese and eggs (8.6%) and butter (9.6%) have also seen hikes. These rises are likely to be as a result of farmers facing increases to their production costs, with the price of fertiliser having been on the up since last summer and feed and fuel prices rising sharply as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Oils and fats: The worst affected category, oils and fats have seen rises of 18.1% off the back of a 34.8% increase in the margarine and vegetable fats sub-category - a change that has been driven by the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine produced around 55% of the world’s sunflower oil and are also key exporters of rapeseed oil, with fears of shortages leading markets to look for other vegetable oils - thus raising demand and prices. Given they are also key ingredients in many foods, like mayonnaise and crisps, the prices of other foods could rise in line with them. For example, sauces and condiments have already risen 11.4% in price.

Other key food categories have not been affected to quite the same extent, as of March 2022 at least.

Fruit prices have gone up 5.4% against March 2021 - although this marked a month-on-month decrease of 0.8% and a decrease of 1.5% since January 2022.

Vegetables and potatoes are 4.8% more expensive than they were last year, but this is 1.2% down against December 2021.

And the price of rice, a major sub-category within the bread and cereals band, is 3.9% above last March. However, prices were 6.8% down in March 2021 compared to the previous year, meaning consumers are still not paying what they were two years ago.

While the CPI is the UK’s official benchmark of inflation, there are other trackers of how much food prices have gone up by.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents most major UK supermarket chains, and data analytics firm Nielsen run a Shop Price Index containing a basket of 250 essential food and drink items and another 250 basic non-food items.

This yardstick suggested the price of essential foods rose 3..5% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month as of April 2022 - the highest inflation rate recorded by this measure since March 2013.

While fresh food dropped 0.1% in price to be 3.4% up on a year ago, ambient foods rose 0.5% month-on-month to 3.5%.

BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said the fall in fresh food prices was as a result of “fierce competition” between supermarkets.

Will food prices continue to rise this year?

Helen Dickinson has warned higher food costs would still “filter through the supply chain” to add “further upward pressure on UK food prices in the coming months”.

“Retailers will continue to do all they can to keep prices down and deliver value for their customers by limiting price rises and expanding their value ranges, but this will put pressure on them to find cost-savings elsewhere,” Ms Dickinson explained.

“Unfortunately, customers should brace themselves for further price rises and a bumpy road ahead.”

Indeed, although the UK does not rely on Eastern Europe for much of its food supplies, the global price shocks coming as a result of the war in Ukraine are likely to continue to push bills higher.

The biggest issues associated with the conflict are fuel prices and the availability and cost of fertiliser - both of which are set to continue to hamper farmers given Russia and Ukraine’s importance to global supplies.

Fuel is also a major issue for supply chains that get food products from A to B.

While Russia-Ukraine is playing a major role in food price rises, the UK also has its own specific challenges that look set to continue to push costs up.

For example, Brexit-related trade friction and labour shortages are making it more expensive to import and produce food in the UK.

Why are these food price rises an issue?

The big problem with rising food prices is they’re not happening in isolation.

At the same time, wages are failing to keep up with inflation and are now taking more of a hit thanks to tax hikes.

All of these things will “exacerbate the pressure on families in the coming months”, says Indu Gurung, acting project manager for the Peas Please vegetable campaign from the Food Foundation.

“The escalating cost of living crisis has been making it increasingly difficult for many families in the UK to afford the food they need.

“The Chancellor’s Spring Statement included a range of measures intended to ease cost of living pressures. But these measures are not sufficient to protect the most vulnerable families from food insecurity and to ensure that everyone is able to access adequate nutritious food.

“All the signs suggest that the cost of living situation is likely to deteriorate further without substantial intervention from government.”

The government has introduced several measures it says will be enough to tackle the crisis, including increasing the national insurance threshold and the council tax rebate.

But issues with food costs pre-date the current squeeze crisis.