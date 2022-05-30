Why petrol and diesel are at record highs and what impact Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having on UK forecourts

Average fuel prices around the UK have reached new levels as the rising cost of oil affects costs at the pumps.

After some brief respite from climbing prices in April, May has seen a return to the market volatility that drove costs to new record highs in late March.

As retailers pass on fresh increases in wholesale prices, forecost costs have now outstripped March’s record levels and pushed a tank of diesel to more than £100, according to the RAC.

Recent weeks have seen the wholesale price of oil fluctuate significantly, falling from $130 a barrel to less than $100 before bouncing back up, but prices at the pumps have remained stubbornly high, with retailers accused of boosting their profit margins at the expense of drivers.

How much are petrol and diesel prices today?

Fuel prices fluctuate on a daily basis and vary significantly across the UK. The RAC’s Fuel Watch tracks prices at supermarket and independent retailers across the country and provides a national average.

According to its latest data, petrol is currently 172.7p per litre and diesel is 182.7ppl.

How have fuel prices changed?

Prices have been rising almost constantly for a year

At the height of the Covid pandemic and during locking, petrol costs briefly fell to around £1 a litre but since early 2021 have been climbing almost constantly.

From 114p per litre in December 2020, they climbed consistently to October 2021, at which point they broke the previous record highs set in April 2012, reaching 142.94p for petrol and 147.94p for diesel. From there until late November 2021 new records were set on a daily basis before a brief period of calm.

However, prices spiked again on February 13, 2022, reaching 148.02p for petrol and 151.57p for diesel, according to RAC data, and rose on a nearly daily basis until late March when easing wholesale prices and a cut in fuel duty began to have some effect. Prices remained relatively stable in April but climbed again in May.

Why have fuel prices risen?

The price of fuel at the pumps is dictated largely by the price of oil and this has been climbing sharply since early 2021, going from around £55 per barrel in January 2021 to more than $130 per barrel in early March 2022. It fell back slightly in April but is now sitting at more than $115 in late May.

After dropping dramatically in 2020, demand for oil has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as world economies open up again. However major oil producing nations are struggling to meet this demand, forcing prices up.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

The ongoing war in Ukraine has also caused uncertainty and instability in global markets.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, responsible for around 10% of global oil output and its invasion of Ukraine has caused fears that its supply to international markets could be affected. Many countries have also announced their intention to ban imports of Russian gas and oil, which has pushed up the price of supplies from other oil-producing nations.

The UK’s fuel retailers have also been accused of keeing prices unneccesarily high and extending their profit margins rather than passing on fluctuations in price to drivers.

Will fuel prices come down?

After falling in late March and early April, May has seen a period of fresh oil price rises.

On 11 April the wholesale price dropped back below $100 a barrel but has climbed again to more than $115 and retailers are expected to pass the latest increases on at the pumps in coming days and weeks.

Prices are now around 1p per litre cheaper for petrol and 0.5p cheaper for diesel than at the end of March but still 11p more for petrol and 19p more for diesel than on 1 March.