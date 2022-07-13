Air mass pushing up from the south will bring even more heat to Spain, Portugal, France and the UK in the next few days

Temperatures are predicted to exceed 40C in Europe during the heatwave of July 2022.

The UK is experiencing a heatwave at the moment, and it’s not the only country which is dealing with sweltering temperatures .

Soaring temperatures have also swept across Europe , with droughts and forest fires being caused by the scorching heat in Portugal and Spain as well as France .

This has led to hundreds of people desperately trying to save their homes and animals.

The extreme temperatures look set to continue as an air mass pushing up from the south will bring even more heat to Spain, Portugal, France and the UK in the next few days.

So, just how hot is it in Spain, Portugal and France right now, and what do you need to know if you will be travelling to any of these countries?

Here’s what you need to know.

How hot is it in Spain?

The extreme heat being experienced in Spain is unusual as it is affecting the whole country.

It is common for high temperatures to be recorded in Spain during the summer months of June, July and August, but this is usually in central and southern areas of the country.

Northern Spain, which usually avoids the very high temperatures, is also being hit by extreme heat right now.

Amber and red weather warnings have been put in place across the country.

According to the Met Office forecast , temperatures in Spain range between 24C in Las Palmas, in the northeastern part of the island of Gran Canaria, and 39C in Seville, in southern Spain, today.

Temperatures are set to peak on Thursday 14 July in Spain, and temperatures may reach up to 47C.

The heatwave is expected to continue into the weekend, which means that it could break Spanish records in terms of length if it goes on into next week.

How hot is it in Portugal?

In Portugal, the heat is causing huge environmental problems.

An unprecedented 80% of mainland Portugal is at "exceptional" risk of fires, according to national meteorological institute IPMA.

The Portuguese government has, therefore, put the whole of the mainland under a "state of contingency" until Friday 15 July.

This is one notch above "state of alert" and is the second-highest of three weather warning levels.

It triggers local, regional and national responses, and ensures police and other forces are ready to deal with issues caused by the heat, as well as releasing funds to hire more firefighters.

In Portugal’s capital city Lisbon temperatures are at a high of 35C today, according to the Met Office .

Conditions are expected to gradually get warmer still as the week progresses. The IPMA forecasts maximum temperatures as high as 47C in the coming days.

How hot is it in France?

In France, temperatures are in the low 30s in places such as Paris, Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux, according to the Met Office .

Temperatures are also set to peak on Thursday 14 July in France, where they may reach 39C in some areas of the south-west according to French national meteorological service Météo France.

The heatwave is predicted to last between eight and 10 days, and although temperatures are expected to continue to rise they are not predicted to break records as in other European countries.

Europe July 2022 heatwave map.

What disruption has been caused in Spain because of the heat?

In Spain, at least 1,500 hectares have been destroyed by a fire in Las Hurdes in Extremadura, western Spain, which has led to the evacuation of about 400 residents.

There is also a high risk of wildfires in the central region of Castille and Leon, Spanish authorities have said.

Air quality is poor in many areas across the north of the country because of the heat too.

There are health concerns caused by the hot weather, and that means that the streets of towns and villages are much quieter than usual in the afternoon.

The fires in Spain all come just weeks after a massive heatwave in June – the earliest recorded in almost 40 years.

What disruption has been caused in Portugal because of the heat?

Firefighters are currently at the scene of several more fires in Portugal.

A total of 300 people had to be evacuated on Tuesday 12 July when flames swept across Portugal’s central region.

Elsewhere in the country, several major fires burning over the weekend have now been extinguished or brought under control, though not before consuming thousands of hectares of forest.

Tourism is already being affected in the country too, even in areas which have not been affected directly by fires.

In the popular tourist destination of Sintra, near Lisbon, the national palace, castle and other attractions are closed by government order.

There are also concerns among locals that two big events which were due to take place in the coming days may have to be cancelled.

A big music festival is scheduled to take place from Thursday 14 July to Saturday 16 July near the beach at Meco, in Sesimbra, south of Lisbon, while a motorbike rally in the Algarve, which is one of Europe’s largest, was due to take place from Thursday to Sunday 17 July.

No official decision has yet been made about whether or not they will go ahead.

What disruption has been caused in France because of the heat?

In France, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has urged ministers to take action to minimise health risks for residents, especially for vulnerable groups.

The celebrations for Thursday’s 14 July Bastille Day will be somewhat less colourful than usual, with fire concerns leading to the cancellation of firework displays in some areas of the country.

Hundreds of airborne firefighters and emergency crews battled blazes in south-western France in the early hours of Wednesday 13 July.Thousands of people had to evacuate after the flames spread across 1,500 hectares of forest.

One of the fires is around the town of Landiras, south of Bordeaux, and another is along the Atlantic Coast, close to the iconic ‘Dune du Pilat’ which is the tallest sand dune in Europe.

At least 6,000 people from the surrounding campsites were evacuated to safety.

What do I need to know if I’m travelling to Spain, Portugal or France?

Thousands of people heading off on their summer holidays to Spain, Portugal or France in the next few days have been warned to brace themselves for even hotter conditions.

Holidaymakers have been urged to take care when visiting or driving through woodland areas in these countries as there is a continued risk of forest fires as temperatures continue to be in the 30s or 40s.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has warned travellers that forest fires can occur frequently when temperatures reach over 40C in these countries.

Clare Nullis, a World Meteorological Organisation spokesperson, told a United Nations briefing that although the heatwave was mainly affecting Portugal and Spain, it was likely to spread elsewhere.