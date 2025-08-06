Greggs and KFC have teamed up to create the "culinary crossover of the century" in the form of a sausage roll drenched in gravy. | Greggs/PA Wire

A brand new fast food creation is likely to horrify health experts but delight fans of two of the country’s biggest food outlets - KFC and Greggs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sausage roll which you can dip in extra thick gravy might not be what you thought you needed, but it is the latest concept to hit the market.

Greggs and KFC are describing their collaboration as the “culinary crossover of the century” but will it capture food lovers’ hearts?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high street food giants have worked together for the first time to offer the Greggs sausage roll with KFC gravy, claiming it is the “mash-up the nation’s been craving” and “seriously flavoursome”.

The brands said the alliance followed Britons consuming 15,000 litres of KFC gravy and more than one million Greggs sausage rolls every day over the past year.

They are taking the new combination on a three-day tour from Thursday, handing it out for free in London on August 7, followed by Manchester on August 8 and Newcastle on August 9.

A sharing bucket including six Greggs sausage rolls and a large tub of KFC gravy will be available for £10 on Friday August 15 and Saturday August 16 through Uber Eats in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KFC brand manager Phoebe Syms said: “At KFC, we bleed gravy. We go to obsessive lengths for our liquid gold, and so do our fans.

“In fact, it was them who inspired this once-in-a-lifetime event, calling for us to partner with Greggs and unite our iconic gravy with their iconic sausage rolls.

“Now we’re joining forces for just a few days to give the people a taste of what they really want … it’s time for gravy to meet pastry. You’re welcome.”

Fiona Mills, brand communications lead at Greggs, said: “With 96 layers of light puff pastry, and perfectly baked to give that satisfying golden crisp and flaky goodness, we’ve always known our sausage rolls are a true British icon. And why not pair one icon with another?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to see what Greggs and KFC fans make of our latest partnership. We’re sure fans of both brands will enjoy devouring their Greggs x KFC sharing bucket.”

The tour will stop at London’s Southbank Centre on Thursday, followed by Manchester’s Cathedral Gardens on Friday and then Newcastle’s Times Square, all between 12pm and 5pm, with supplies available on a first come, first served basis.

Last week, Greggs revealed a slump in profits as it was knocked by hot weather and caution among shoppers over their finances.

The Newcastle-based business revealed that pre-tax profits fell by 14.3% to £63.5 million for the half-year to June 28, compared with a year earlier.

It said the first half of 2025 was impacted by “challenging market footfall, more weather disruption than in 2024” and increased costs.