Hard Rock Cafe in Glasgow closes doors with immediate effect
Hard Rock Café in Glasgow City Centre has closed its doors with immediate effect today - with staff unsure if their jobs are protected. The restaurant left a sign on its doors indicating that it will not be operating today, it said: "Hard Rock Café will not be operating today. We apologise for the inconvenience."
Their website repeats the same message and bookings are currently not being taken at any point in the future. It is unclear what will happen to staff who currently work at the chain restaurant and bar.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Unite Hospitality posted on X: "We understand that @HardRock in Glasgow may have closed with immediate effect. We are currently supporting workers affected. If you are not already involved, please contact us directly."
A tribute band booked to play the venue next month were not informed of the closure today. A spokesperson for Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow said: "We regret the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow, located at 179 Buchanan Street, will not be operating at this time, but we continue to welcome our valued guests at the Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, located at 20 George Street in Edinburgh, EH2 2PF."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.