Hard Rock Cafes in London celebrate International Women's Month with global superstar Shakira

Hard Rock and global superstar, Shakira, announce a year-long partnership in celebration of Hard Rock International’s annual “International Women’s Month” in March and International Women’s Day on Saturday, 8 March.

The collaboration aims to empower women around the world to tell their stories, be their authentic selves and unite through the power of music.

The company, including Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus will raise funds through its charitable arm, Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, throughout International Women’s Month.

“I’m excited to partner with Hard Rock, an organisation with an incredible history of uplifting women through the power of music, to empower my sisters this International Women’s Day and beyond,” said Shakira. “Together we can use our voices to break barriers and make the world a more inclusive space where every woman feels confident being themselves.”

Hard Rock and Shakira collaborated on a number of items including food, a delicious “Hips Don’t Lie” cocktail and unique merchandise designed to celebrate women. Hard Rock will also host 1,000 women-led performances in March, with special performances at Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus. The excitement kicks off with the incredible Brooke Sylvia on Tuesday 4th March at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus. Music performances are free to attend, and you can find the full lineup of events for Hard Rock Cafe London at https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/event-calendar.aspx?date=3/1/2025&display=list and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus at https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/event-calendar.aspx?date=3/1/2025&display=list

"From concerts to her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album release party and being part of the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program commercial, Hard Rock and Shakira’s shared values of honouring women through music has connected us over the course of her groundbreaking career,” said Elena Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Partnerships at Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. “This year, we encourage women to raise their voices, share their stories and lift each other up.”

Shakira has collaborated with Hard Rock to serve her favourite dishes at Hard Rock Cafes in London and on menus worldwide for a limited time. The menu includes:

Hips Don’t Lie: A fruity silver tequila-based cocktail with elderflower liqueur, muddled strawberries and cucumber. £13.45

Cucumber Lime Mint: A refreshing mocktail with fresh lime, mint, cucumber and elderflower tonic. £7.60

Chicken Fattoush Salad: Grilled chicken breast with Fattoush vegetables, mixed greens, flatbread croutons and a unique blend of Caesar dressing and red wine vinaigrette, paying homage to Shakira’s Lebanese heritage. £20.95

Colombian Smash Burger: Two smash burger patties with American cheese, leaf lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, Legendary sauce, kettle-cooked crisps, topped with a fried egg and served in a toasted bun with a side of seasoned fries. £18.95

Dulce De Leche Hot Fudge Brownie: A rich chocolate brownie topped with a creamy caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream and finished with whipped cream. £10.95

Rock Shop® Merch:

Hard Rock's official International Women's Month t-shirt, hoodie and pin are now available for purchase at the Rock Shops® at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus and Hard Rock Cafe London.

A portion of proceeds from all efforts will benefit Pies Descalzos Foundation—Shakira’s non-profit organisation enhancing the education and social development of girls in Colombia’s most vulnerable communities.

In addition, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation is proud to donate $250,000 to Pies Descalzos Foundation in addition to guest contributions to this program.

“We are grateful to Hard Rock for its generous donation, which will support our mission of providing access to education for Colombia’s young girls, giving them a brighter future,” said Patricia Sierra, Executive Director at Pies Descalzos Foundation.

For all Hard Rock’s International Women's Month activations, visit www.hardrock.com/women.

For more information on Hard Rock’s International Women's Month activations and bookings visit https://cafe.hardrock.com/london/ or https://cafe.hardrock.com/piccadilly-circus/