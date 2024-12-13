How to prep for a fool-proof Christmas dinner, according to a Michelin star chef

Christmas dinner

As Christmas approaches, many Brits find themselves stressed over the perfect Christmas dinner. With multiple dishes, a busy kitchen, and high expectations, even experienced cooks can find themselves making mistakes that add stress to the celebrations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with a few helpful tips and techniques from Paul Leonnard, chef at Michelin-starred Forest Side restaurant, and kitchen stylist Paul Richardson from Wren Kitchens, you can avoid common pitfalls and create a smooth, enjoyable cooking process.

Timing and planning

One of the biggest challenges about cooking Christmas dinner is juggling different cooking times. Just one timing mistake can leave you with cold sides or an overdone main course, spoiling the flavours you’ve worked so hard to prepare. Chef Paul explains “People tend to cook their Turkey for too long, and don’t take into consideration the amount of food you are cooking, plus the separate timings each item needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To combat this, Paul suggests “Get organised by getting as much prepped and cooked in advance to leave only the finishing touches and reduce the pressure on the day of the meal.”

You can also use a timer and map out a cooking schedule for each dish to avoid overcooking and maintain accuracy.

Efficient use of kitchen space

A cluttered kitchen, especially in a small space, can make Christmas cooking much more challenging, causing delays and forgotten steps. Chef Paul stresses “If you are disorganised then the meal tends to end up chaotic, this really affects timings which can lead to overcooking and poor seasoning.”

To prevent this Paul Richardson advises clearing out unnecessary items and storing things used infrequently away. “Ensure everything has a designated spot to maintain order," he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a smoother kitchen workflow, he recommends adding built-in cabinets and drawers, particularly in the kitchen island. "Customise the under-island storage to suit your needs and create specific work zones to boost efficiency and improve overall flow. Using pull-out drawers, open shelving, or deep cabinets for larger kitchenware, ensuring you have enough storage to keep surfaces clutter-free."

Shopping and ingredient preparation

Forgetting basic but essential items can seriously disrupt the flow of cooking and throw off your dinner preparations. Chef Paul says when prepping for Christmas dinner some important items people tend to forget include, "good-quality salt, oil, and consumables like tin foil and cling film which can also delay preparations, especially when you need to cover and refrigerate dishes in advance.”

Create a checklist of necessary ingredients and stock up on these items ahead of time to make your cooking process smoother. Label everything and organise ingredients to simplify cooking.

Managing multiple dishes

Managing multiple ingredients and techniques can be overwhelming when preparing several dishes and can easily lead to in undercooked or overcooked food. Chef Paul advises “Choose recipes that share ingredients or cooking techniques to simplify the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To work with limited oven space, Paul recommends to “Pre-cook dishes whenever possible so that you only need to reheat or finish them on the day. You should prioritise items that need precise timing and use warming trays to keep completed dishes hot.”

Turkey preparation and cooking

Cooking a Christmas turkey can feel like a daunting task and typical mistakes include choosing the wrong size, failing to thaw it fully, and not letting it rest after cooking, leading to dry or unevenly cooked meat. Not monitoring the internal temperature correctly or failing to account for carryover cooking can leave you with a turkey that isn’t as tender or flavourful as you'd like.

To avoid this, Paul suggests purchasing your turkey from a reliable supplier and seeking advice on selecting the right size based on your guest count. "Brining your turkey a day before cooking and allowing it to rest after roasting are key steps," he says. Don’t forget to save the cooking juices to make a rich and tasty gravy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wrenkitchens.com/blog/common-christmas-cooking-mistakes