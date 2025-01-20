Hungry Brits are putting gravy on their fry-ups, study reveals

A new study by Best Western Hotels reveals Brits are spicing up their breakfast game with condiments like horseradish, mayo and gravy on fry-ups.

Brits would rather put gravy on their fry-ups than brown sauce - a new study has found.

No longer just the cornerstone of a great roast dinner, for one in ten (11%) of us, gravy is an essential element of a cooked breakfast, research by Best Western Hotels has discovered.

While ketchup remains the top fry-up condiment - favoured by one in four of us (25%), sweet chilli and horseradish take second place with 14%.

They are followed by mayonnaise (12%) gravy (11%) and hot honey (8%) with brown sauce favoured by just seven per cent of the nation.

The study by Best Western highlights how the nation’s breakfast habits are evolving and comes as it crowns 2025 the year of the free breakfast - by offering a FREE breakfast with every Rewards customer booking under the ‘Free Breakfast’ rate.

And it seems 2025 could herald the end of one of the most iconic elements of a fry-up - the fried egg - with more than one in five (22%) saying they would never add one to their breakfast.

What’s more, a similar proportion (21%) would opt for scrambled TOFU over eggs.

Where we choose to eat breakfast is also changing - with millions of Brits confessing to having breakfast on THE LOO (6%).

Almost one in ten of us (9%) eat breakfast in bed while seventeen percent do it on the way to work. One in ten (10%) eat breakfast at their desk while seven per cent chow down on their sofa.

Yet, despite much talk about the rise of avocado on toast - the popularity of a fry-up remains undimmed - with a quarter of the nation (25%) enjoying a fry-up every day of the week and two in five of us (41%) enjoying one at least once a week.

Tim Rumney, CEO at BWH Hotels GB said: “Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day, and we believe everyone deserves a breakfast experience as unique as they are - even if we can't guarantee a gravy boat at breakfast. Now with Best Western Hotels’ Free Breakfast offer, that’s exactly what you get.”

For more information on Best Western Hotels and the Free Breakfast promotion, please visit: Year of the Free Breakfast | Best Western Hotels