I found superb Sunday roast near Birmingham in surprising famous landmark with a view

Review of Sunday roast near Birmingham at famous venue in Stratford-upon-Avon attracting stars from David Tennant to Rose Leslie

Climbing the stairs passed acting greats from David Tennant to Dame Judi Dench, these photos remind me that I wasn’t going to just any restaurant. While theatre-goers might be aware of the Rooftop Restaurant at the Royal Shakespeare Company(RSC) for pre-show dining in Stratford-upon-Avon, I was surprised to find out it also does a weekly Sunday roast.

Rather than a pub or carvery, I am on the top floor at the RSC on Birmingham outskirts. There’s stunning views across the River Avon of serene swans and an occasional passing shell of sweep rowers. It’s exquisite on a sunny day like today.

To one side are floor to ceiling windows with that view, to the other, the curved brick of the famous theatre wall where a roll call of best of British talent has performed. It’s sophisticated and minimalistic in its décor, allowing the architecture and remnants of the former theatre’s original brickwork adorned with vintage theatre posters to stand out.

For hotter days, there’s even tables outside on the balcony, to bathe in the sunshine as you eat or sip a cocktail or fine wine from the well-stocked bar. Ideal for a day trip out to this beautiful Warwickshire town, 45 minutes away from Birmingham.

RSC Rooftop Restaurant and Bar in Stratford-upon-Avon | National World

Sunday lunch at the RSC Rooftop Restaurant

The Sunday lunch menu starts from 11.30am and the a la carte gives the option for three courses. There’s nibbles at £5 each for something lighter to pick at. Sourdough bread to mini Cumberland pork sausages, olives or Bocconcini with sun blushed tomatoes, but I plump for a starter.

Starters are priced between £8 and £9.95 with four options including a couple of vegan-friendly offerings. I tried the prawn and crayfish with citrus mayonnaise and baby watercress at £9.95. It’s fresh and light, awash with sweet, tasty seafood and enhanced by it being paired with pieces of zesty skinned orange.

My partner in crime went for the mezze plate of sweet potato and chickpea falafel with red pepper hummus, plant based Greek style cheese, sun blushed tomatoes and focaccia bread, also £9.95. He expected a platter of finger foods, but what turned up was a fine dining plate of food to eat with a knife and fork.

Prawn and crayfish starter, top, and the mezze below at the RSC Rooftop Restaurant | National World

Cubes of bread and vegan cheese on top of a layer of humous and small fried balls of falafel. It was surprisingly hearty and flavoursome, layered with plenty of welcome textures.

Choice of mains at RSC restaurant

Roasts rule the roost on a Sunday with a choice of half a roast chicken at £21.50, roast sirloin of Hereford beef for £25.50, a roast loin of Long Compton pork at £21.50 or a duo of the beef and pork roasts with trimmings for £26.

The chicken and beef come with the same accompaniments of a moorish large fluffy Yorkshire pudding, winter greens, roasted root vegetables, unbelievably good roast potatoes and gravy.

If you opt for the pork, it doesn’t have a Yorkshire pud, but there’s crispy crackling and an apple and sultana compote instead. There are also extras you can order like two Yorkshire puddings for £2.50, cauliflower cheese for £4.95 or mac and cheese with truffle oil for £4.95, but I found the plates of food to be substantial enough without these.

Roast beef at the RSC Rooftop Restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon | National World

The roasts, like nearly all the dishes, turn up looking like a work of art. The chef really is taking Shakespeare’s mantra of ‘all the world’s a stage’ to the letter.

A Yorkshire pudding is the crowning glory, delicately balanced on top. My beef serving had succulent meat cooked exactly to how I’d wanted it. That’s thanks to the attentive waiting staff, who are keen to please and efficient with it.

The half chicken has a tasty, browned skin and it’s a plentiful chunk of meat to satisfy the biggest appetites. We were left feeling well fed, licking our lips in satisfaction at the amber nectar of the gravy and rich roast potatoes.

For those who don’t fancy a roast, there are a couple of alternatives. A vegan-friendly harissa roasted cauliflower with red pepper hummus, toasted seeds and orzo paste at £17.95 or a chalk stream trout with prawn and mussel risotto and dill cream for £20.

Roast chicken at the RSC Rooftop Restaurant on Birmingham outskirts | National World

Dessert at the RSC Rooftop Restaurant

My tip is definitely save room for pudding. There are five choices, all at £7.95, as well as a cheese board offering for £9.95 or ice creams for £6.95.

You’ll have to pick from the likes of Smores chocolate brownie with a cream cheese topping and cherry gel to vegan-friendly dishes like apple and blackberry crumble or Amarena cherry and dark chocolate tart with black cherries and plant-based Chantilly cream.

I opted for the sticky toffee pudding that came with its own mini jug of butterscotch sauce to pour generously over the sponge and the accompanying honeycomb ice cream. It was all divine and that sauce had me wanting to glug down every last drop like I was knocking back a shot. Delicious.

My guest went for the raspberry and vanilla cheesecake that was a deconstructed version with raspberry gel and raspberry sorbet. He’d been hoping for something more traditional but couldn’t fault the flavours and crispy textures in his sweet, pretty dessert.

Raspberry cheesecake, top right, and Sticky toffee pudding, below, at RSC Rooftop Restaurant, left | National World

He had to admit, it tasted exactly the same as a cheesecake despite looking so different. Once again, picture perfect that is crying out for an Instagram shot.

Prices and service at the RSC Rooftop Restaurant

Prices are in line with mainstream restaurants like The Botanist and well-heeled country pubs. If you had all three courses, it would set you back from around £38 per person.

The food is extremely good quality and every dish is artfully crafted for the wow factor when it’s put down on the table.

I like how the restaurant uses local producers and seasonal ingredients from around the Midlands. In this neck of the woods, they are blessed with suppliers including Purity Brewing Co, Barry the Butcher and Jude’s ice cream and it shows in the taste of the dishes.

The old and new theatre walls of the RSC within the Rooftop Restaurant in Stratford upon Avon | National World

The service is top notch from friendly, attentive waiting staff and we didn’t have to wait long for any of the courses.

Overall verdict

A meal is more than just the food with the surroundings and service making all the difference. This lovely rooftop spot above pretty Stratford-upon-Avon has an air of serenity along with being in a historic, iconic landmark.

It isn’t just for those going to the theatre but open to all and my advice is don’t miss out.

The thoughtful menu and food is superb - from the way the dishes look to their taste. It offers an extra special roast dinner location other than a country pub on a day out that’s hard to beat.

So, friends and countrymen, lend me your ears and take note when I tell you that tasting this delicious, beautiful roast dinner in the sunshine and with that view, it’s really such stuff as dreams are made on.

Visit the restaurant website for booking here or call 01789 403449. The RSC Rooftop Restaurant and Bar is on the third floor of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BB.