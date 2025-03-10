EMBARGO MARCH 10

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s wants to put a spring in the step of burger fans this march by offering a deal on their most iconic menu items. Whether customers are looking for juicy beef, crispy chicken, a succulent plant-based patty or a fish filet with delicious tartar sauce, the fast food chain promises the latest Deal Drop offer caters to all preferences and taste buds.

The two-week long special Deal Drop offer includes the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, McChicken Sandwich, McPlant and Filet-O-Fish. Available exclusively via the McDonald’s App from today (March 10), customers can choose one of these classic burgers and a portion of Medium Fries for just £2.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tasty offer is redeemable via the McDonald’s App once per week over the course of the two-week period, which McDonald’s says makes it even easier for customers to “get more of what they love, for less.”

McDonald's special Deal Drop offer will run for two weeks

A spokesperson for the instantly recognisable ‘golden arches’ brand says customers can “get familiar” with the Deal Drop platform by following the simple steps below:

Every Monday, customers will receive a prompt to reveal their deals via the McDonald’s App and/or email

The deals will drop into the Rewards and Offers section in the McDonald’s App, where they can be used by the customer on relevant purchases

Each deal can only be redeemed once by a customer throughout the promotional period

Offers can be used for McDelivery and in-store, all via the McDonald’s App

Diners will also be able to earn points when they make the most of this Deal Drop offer by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. For those opted in to the scheme, for every penny spent they earn one Rewards point, meaning customers taking McDonalds on this special offer will rack up points whilst also making a big saving on their order.

For the philanthropically minded, there is also an option to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can start earning points on all orders and receive exclusive special offers like this one, by downloading the McDonald's App via Google Play or the Apple App Store and signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

The McDonald's Classic Burger and Fries for just £2.99 is available exclusively via the McDonald’s App from Monday, March 10 until Sunday, March 23.