Truck and shunter drivers who are members of Unite went on strike on 11 August

A union has issued a warning that Irn-Bru supplies may be disrupted as drivers strike over pay. A popular soft drink, Irn-Bru originated in Scotland, where it holds a special place in the hearts of many residents and is often considered a cultural icon.

While Irn-Bru's popularity is strongest in Scotland, it has also gained a following in other parts of the UK, including Corby in Northamptonshire, which was once known as "Little Scotland" due to the influx of Scottish workers who came to the town to work in its steelworks.

Irn-Bru is owned by AG Barr plc, a Scottish company that produces and markets a variety of soft drinks. Truck and shunter drivers who are members of Unite went on strike on Friday (11 August) at the production and distribution facility for AG Barr in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

The 24-hour stoppage is the first of nine with the final one concluding on October 6. A continuous ban on overtime also came into effect this week.

Workers went on strike after rejecting a 5% pay increase, which Unite said would have resulted in a "significant, real-terms pay cut" due to inflation.

Andy Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members have no option but to take strike action because AG Barr stubbornly refuses to give its loyal workforce a fair share of its sparkling profits.

“There is a steely determination among our members because 5% just doesn’t cut it. The 24-hour strike action will be the first of nine stoppages over the coming weeks. AG Barr’s stinginess has escalated this dispute when it could have been easily resolved with a fair pay offer.”

83% of the Unite workers at AG Barr, the company that makes Irn-Bru, previously supported a strike.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “AG Barr can afford to pay its trucker and shunter drivers far more than the penny-pinching pay cut currently on offer. The drivers are absolutely essential to supplies, including Irn-Bru.

“The company is cash rich with £52.9m chilling in the bank. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

An AG Barr spokesman said: “We’re disappointed in the decision by 11 of our Scottish-based HGV1 drivers, represented by Unite the union, to take industrial action.

“We made a pay offer that we believe is fair and competitive – in line with what has been agreed with our other employees. We believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.

“We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives and Acas to find a positive and constructive resolution.”

AG Barr was founded by Robert Barr in 1875 in Falkirk. Initially, it focused on producing a variety of carbonated soft drinks, including traditional beverages like lemonade, ginger beer and other flavours.

Irn-Bru, short for "Iron Brew," was first introduced in 1901, and was marketed as a refreshing and invigorating drink, and its unique flavour and bright orange colour quickly set it apart from other soft drinks.

Irn-Bru became one AG Barr's flagship products and a beloved Scottish icon, with strong branding and marketing efforts helping it gain a cult following and become deeply ingrained in Scottish culture.

Irn-Bru's flavour is often described as unique and difficult to pinpoint precisely. It has been compared to a combination of fruity, citrusy and spiced flavours with a hint of bubblegum. Some people have also noted a slightly medicinal or herbal undertone.